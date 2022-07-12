NFL star Jonathan Owens' fiancee Simone Biles mistaken for child by flight attendant

Jonathan Owens is an NFL safety currently playing for the Houston Texans. Normally, any relationship he would be in, he would be the most famous person. However, this is not the case. Owens is currently with Olympic gold-medalist and recent Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Simone Biles.

Biles is one of the most famous and recognizable athletes, so even an NFL safety is going to take a backseat. Biles is not tall. She stands at 4'8", which is shorter than the average woman. On a flight, she was recently mistaken for a child by a flight attendant.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Simone Biles, 25, reveals flight attendant mistook her for a child and offered her a colouring book as she flew home to Texas trib.al/cJ59cdW Simone Biles, 25, reveals flight attendant mistook her for a child and offered her a colouring book as she flew home to Texas trib.al/cJ59cdW

According to the gymnast, the flight attendant tried to offer her a coloring book because she thought Biles was a child. Biles had this to say on her Instagram story:

"Not the flight attendant trying to give me a coloring book when I board... I said, 'No, I'm good, I'm 25.'"

This is likely an isolated incident, as Owens' fiancee did say that another attendant offered her a mimosa. She did check her age, though.

To make matters a little worse for the initial flight attendant, it was probably embarrassing enough to have offered a coloring book to a 25-year-old adult. It's much worse to offer a coloring book to a decorated Olympian and a Medal of Freedom recipient.

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles'relationship

The couple began dating in 2020 when Biles shared a post to Instagram announcing her new relationship. This was a while after she broke up with her ex-boyfriend, who she had been with for three years. He was a gymnast too.

About two years later, the two got engaged. Despite being two famous athletes, they may not have met in the most traditional way.

The two essentially met through Instagram. Their connection started with Biles liking a couple of Owens' posts a few years ago. They eventually met and started dating and continued from there.

Biles had this to say about her NFL fiancee and the beginning of their relationship:

“He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him, and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi…and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."

Their wedding is likely to be in 2023.

If you use any of the above credits, please credit the Daily Mail and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far