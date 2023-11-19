“suits you the best”- Olivia Dunne changes her hair color through AI

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne recently changed her hair color with the help of AI in a video. The 22-year-old shared her fun look with her fans, expressing her love for the color that AI chose for her.

Besides being a renowned gymnast, Olivia ‘Livvy’ Dunne is also a social media sensation. Her beautiful looks and engaging gigs have helped her amass millions of followers across all her social media platforms.

Dunne’s massive fan-following has helped her become a supremely famous influencer and also one of the highest-paid college athletes. In fact, she recently worked as a model for SI Swimsuit.

The young gymnast frequently posts stunning pictures of herself highlighting her blonde hair. However, in her latest TikTok post, Livvy shared an interesting video in which her hair color changed from blonde to golden.

The gymnast had not actually changed her hair color. Instead, Livvy tried an experiment in which AI recommended a different hair color to the gymnast.

Dunne shared the TikTok video along with lipsyncing the song ‘It Girl’. As she sang the song, her hair color slowly transformed from blonde to golden. The description of her video read,

"Apparently, AI knows what hair color suits you the best"

Olivia Dunne on striking the balance between the NIL deal and her college gymnastics career

Olivi Dunne at LSU v Auburn

Olivia Dunne has seen unimaginable success at a very young age in her life. In 2021, the gymnast began collaborating with big brands while still a college sophomore. It made her successful overnight.

In a recent interview with People, Dunne revealed that she was initially juggling with her life as an influence and also as a college student. However, now, she has learned to balance them.

She explained in the interview:

“This year I have the best grasp on it. The past few years, juggling NIL or ever since my sophomore year, since the summer of 2021, I've definitely had a hard time finding balance. That's really important because if you don't have balance, that can affect your mental health," Dunne said.

She also added,

"I finally feel like I got a grasp on it this year. It's just compartmentalizing things mentally is very important in my everyday routine."

Olivia Dunne also shared her plans after completing college at Louisiana University. She revealed that she wants to be an entrepreneur and run her own brand. Livvy added that she loves working with other brands but it would be nice to work on her own as well.