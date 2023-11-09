Internet sensation Olivia Dunne, an LSU gymnast, recently talked about her NIL deals with brands that most align with her principles. Dunne spoke to PEOPLE about how she has been lucky with the NIL deals and shared story behind the game-changing initiative she took for other athletes to secure the NIL deals.

"I've been fortunate enough to have all these different opportunities with NIL and to have experience because it could be very foreign to other athletes at the start of it," Dunne says.

"So, I just wanted to help other women and give them opportunities to learn and have more NIL deals because they deserve it just as much as I do."

The On3 NIL 100 list estimates Dunne's net worth to be $3.5 million in July. After the NCAA approved the new Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy in July 2021, which permits student-athletes to accept sponsorship deals, she rose to the top of the NCAA's female athlete earnings rankings.

When Dunne appeared on the Full Send podcast, Deadline reports that she was asked about her earnings and the largest amount she had ever received for a single post.

Olivia Dunne received more than $500,000

Dunne said she received more than $500,000 when requested to keep it to that amount or less. This year, the Louisiana State University gymnast has worked with organizations such as Motorola, Sports Illustrated, and BodyArmor.

She said:

"My life is flipped upside down but for the better."

She has 3.1 million Instagram followers, 61.9k Twitter followers, and nearly 6.9 million TikTok followers. She is also a well-known influencer on social media.

It is estimated that Olivia Dunne currently has a net worth of $3.3 million. With a net worth of $3.3 million, Dunne is now the most expensive female collegiate athlete.

Olivia Dunne is currently dating Paul Skenes, who plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates, as confirmed by the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.