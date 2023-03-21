"Tell me if I'm broke or not" - Simone Biles opens up on her $16m fortune management

Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles has amassed a whopping $16 million fortune competing in gymnastics. Although she has been inactive for quite a long time now, she still maintains great brands and associations with her name.

However, money depletes if you cannot manage it. If you cannot manage it yourself, hire professionals to manage it. Biles took this quite seriously and hired a team of professionals to manage her finances.

Three years ago, Simone Biles gave an interview to a YouTube channel called UNINTERRUPTED. She opened up, talking about how uninterested she is during the finance meetings.

She shared an incident when her boyfriend asked her about one such meeting, to which she replied:

"My boyfriend always tells me, 'Pay more attention in those meetings!' Because I walk out of it, and he says, 'So how was it?' And I say, 'Oh, I just ask them if I'm broke or not...'"

Biles emphasized the phrase, "Just tell me if I'm broke or not."

Simone Biles opens up on how she manages her $16 million fortune

The 26-year-old gymnast is currently endorsing over 12 brands. Most of her earnings come from her brand endorsements and her partnership with Athleta.

In a YouTube interview, Biles revealed that she is very picky when it comes to working with anyone. She needs people she can trust.

Biles shared that her finance agent, Janey Miller, and her parents have a huge role in managing her finances. She credited Miller for being her voice in various business discussions.

Simone Biles poses with the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Simone Biles shared an incident when she was just 12 years old and her coach asked her not to cash the cheque. She took this advice from her coach and stayed away from the cheque for quite a long time.

Biles revealed:

"My coach came over, and she said, 'No, you're just not allowed to cash it, but you can touch it.' So I thought touching would forfeit everything, so I refused and jumped off the podium."

She later revealed that she used the cheque to make a down payment on her new house. She even revealed that she can go days without spending a penny.

Simone Biles' career and life

Simone Biles

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, had to go through a lot of hardship to reach where she is now. At a very young age, her mother was incompetent to take care of her and her siblings. She was adopted by her grandparents along with her sister, Adria Biles.

Although Biles was from a well-to-do family, she had to complete her high school education through homeschooling. She did so to concentrate on her gymnastics career, and it paid off.

Over the years, Biles has collected a total of 32 medals at the Olympics and World Championships. She won seven medals while competing in two Olympic events, of which four are gold, one is silver, and two are bronze. Her 25 medals came from competing in five World Championships. So far, she has won 19 gold, three silver, and three bronze medals.

Biles is set to marry her longtime boyfriend Jonathan Owens in 2023.

