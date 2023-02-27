“The cutest bride” - Simone Biles shares behind-the-scenes from her ‘epic’ bachelorette party in Belize

The most decorated gymnast Simone Biles’ bachelorette party has already started in Belize, a country in Central America.

Biles shared a series of photographs from the party. She even reshared the stories of her friends who mentioned her. Kayla Simone, a friend of Biles and a blogger, wrote in her Instagram story,

"the cutest f**king bride"

Simone Biles celebrates her bachelorette party

Simone Biles and her fiance Jonathan Owens are set to tie the knot any time soon. The wedding might occur in Belize as Biles is already there to celebrate her bachelorette party.

In a series of Instagram stories, Biles showed her fans the 'behind-the-scenes' of her lavish celebrations.

On Thursday, the gymnast shared a photo on Twitter that had a "Future Mrs. Owens" sash and balloons that spelled out "BRIDE." She added some fun to the photo by writing in the caption,

"The one where I'm the bride."

In the very next post, Biles shared a video of her girl gang heading to Belize for her bachelorette party.

Simone Biles shared a series of photos on her Instagram—one after the other, a different celebration.

In one of the stories, fans can see Biles and her friend celebrating behind 'BRIDE' balloons.

In February 2022, Biles declared her engagement to Owens by posting an Instagram photo of him popping the question. Biles added the caption,

"THE EASIEST YES! I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ"

The theme for Biles' wedding seems to be gold, white, and champagne.

How Simone Biles met Jonathan Owens

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles come from very different sports-related worlds. On one side where Biles is the most decorated gymnast ever, Owens is a DB in the NFL franchise Houston Texans.

Biles revealed in an interview that the postponement of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo left her with a lot of free time. She wasted time looking through the Raya app and unintentionally went to Jonathan Owens' profile.

According to Owens, Biles entered his DMs first. While they began dating in March 2020, they didn't make their romance public until August 2020 on Instagram.

Before spending weeks conversing on FaceTime, Jonathan Owens and Biles had a brief conversation on Raya. Adria Biles, the younger sister, grabbed Biles' phone in the middle of a call and invited Owens to the family lake house. He soon began receiving weekly invitations to Sunday family dinners after his stay.

Owens was unaware of how well-liked she was because he hadn't really watched gymnastics. Simone Biles listed this as one of the qualities about him that she particularly appreciated. The two were able to communicate every day and forge a friendship during the epidemic.

They eventually developed a great bond together. Just last year, Owens proposed to Biles, and the couple got engaged. The couple is now all set to get married.

