Was Simone Biles on 'Black-ish'? Exploring the episode featuring Olympic champion

Black-ish fans got to bid a final farewell to the series in April this year along with Simone Biles. Absolutely nothing is more exciting than having a special guest appearance like this on the series finale of your favorite show.

Biles is undoubtedly one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, with her death-defying routines earning her seven Olympic medals - 4 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

The star athlete has not really been in action since her withdrawal from most event finals at the Tokyo Olympics due to mental health reasons. She surprised both her and Black-ish fans by making a guest appearance on the series finale episode in April this year.

Black-ish was a very popular US sitcom that revolved around an upper-middle-class Black family and followed their lives, struggles, and socio-political issues. It ran for eight seasons, from 2014 to 2022.

Simone Biles appeared on the final episode, titled 'Homegoing'. She announced her cameo on her social media, exciting fans about what her role might entail. She wrote:

"I’m stopping by the #blackish series finale! What advice do you think I'll give Dre? Find out on @blackishabc Tuesday at a special time, 9/8c on ABC and Stream on Hulu."

She appeared on the show to give some unexpected advice to the lead character, Dre Johnson played by Anthony Anderson. The season premiere saw Michelle Obama make an appearance as well.

Fans love Simone Biles in Black-ish

Simone Biles (Image via Getty Images/Alex Wong)

Series finales are usually an emotionally charged affair, especially if the show is running for as long as eight seasons like Black-ish did. It's not only the viewers managing their sadness over the show ending, but it's also the characters dealing with major life changes and transitions.

One user took to social media to express how emotional watching the series finale episode of Black-ish was. She wrote:

"We 5 minutes in the show and tears falling, #blackish this is really the last episode."

The finale episode usually celebrates the intricate things that the previous seasons had introduced, triggering nostalgia with throwback moments, and sometimes the creators bring in special guests in pivotal cameo appearances.

Such was the case with gymnastics superstar Simone Biles.

Top US gymnast Simone Biles made an appearance in a key role during the very special series finale episode on April 20. She gave the lead character Dre unexpected advice. The news of her cameo came as a pleasant surprise when she announced it on social media.

Fans loved seeing her in their favorite sitcom. The official Twitter account of the series was active throughout the duration of the series finale. The account posted key moments from every segment while retweeting some special comments and messages posted by fans.

When the account shared a GIF of Simone Biles imparting advice, they wrote a very special caption for her with a crown emoji:

"Another day, another slay"

Fans posted sweet comments appreciating Biles' cameo. They wrote:

"The greatest gymnast of all times aka Simone kicking knowledge"

Another user wrote "Ms. Simone Biles" with a stars emoji.

Fans would certainly want to see more of Biles, whether in the gymnastics arena or on their TV screens. She might soon be splashing all over social media as she is preparing for her wedding with football player Jonathan Owens.

