What time will Black-ish final episode air on ABC? Simone Biles cameo, plot details, and more about the series

Black-ish is ready to return to the TV screens for one final time on April 19, 2022, to wrap up its eight-season long run. The 13th episode of the show's final season will be far from ordinary. It will conclude the Johnson family's story, which began eight years back in Dre Johnson's (played by Anthony Anderson) home.

The final episode is titled Homegoing, and it will deal with some significant changes in all the character's life. After all, this will be the episode that determines the final fate of the characters. This episode will also feature Simone Biles, the Olympic medalist, as a guest star.

The upcoming episode of Black-ish will air at 9 PM ET on Tuesday.

Black-ish season 8 episode 13 synopsis: A celebration of everything so far?

When a long-running series ends, especially something as great as Black-ish, you can expect the usual emotions from fans and the show's stars. The final episode will most likely celebrate the intricate things that have made the series special for so long.

One of the major parts of an ending is moving on. This episode will also deal with the changes that will come along in the family. The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"As Pops and Ruby prepare to move away, Dre and Bow consider if they should make a big life change as well; grappling with this idea at work, Dre receives some unexpected advice from Simone Biles; the Johnsons prepare for their goodbyes."

The synopsis clarifies that this episode will be a lot more about goodbyes, perhaps primarily emotional. Simone Biles' presence will be a cherry on top, with the synopsis indicating a crucial role for the American gymnast in the finale.

The show's cast also reflected on the bonds and the story of the show that grew so close to their hearts over the years after the finale shooting. Tracee Ellis Ross, who plays Rainbow Johnson, looked back at the final scene she shot, saying:

"Then the last moment, they saved a particular scene in the episode for us to shoot last that was just me and Anthony. I was like, 'I literally can't get through the rehearsal.' And thank God I had kind of gotten the tears out so that you can hear my lines... It's a long time to be working with people and doing something you love and it's great.

The finale will give us many such memorable moments as a final tribute to the brilliant sitcom.

When will the finale of Black-ish air?

The sitcom's final episode will air on the ABC channel on April 19, 2022. It airs at 9.00 PM ET every Tuesday. The episode will also be available for streaming on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.

