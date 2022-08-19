Create

Who is Brody Malone? Gymnast once under fire for supporting Donald Trump leads USA Gymnastics Nationals on Day 1

Brody Malone in action at the 2022 US Gymnastics Championships
Brody Malone in action at the 2022 US Gymnastics Championships
Sourav Chakraborty
Sourav Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Aug 19, 2022 10:54 PM IST

USA's Brody Malone clinched the top spot on the gymnastics leaderboard at the ongoing 2022 US Gymnastics Championships in Tampa, Florida. Thus, he is living up to his hard-earned reputation that was once under fire for supporting the former US President Donald Trump.

It took the 22-year-old athlete just a single day to prove his prowess in the sport as he performed the horizontal bar routine, taking him to the top. Malone commented after his win, saying:

"I was pretty happy with how it went,...The first two events kind of started slow. I was pretty mad about rings, but you gotta have a short memory. I had five events left, there's no sense in dwelling on it. You gotta put it behind you."

Malone is a 2020 Olympian and 2021 World Championships bronze medallist.

📍 Men's Podium Training Tokyo Olympians taking over Tampa 📸 https://t.co/5QJzHbENbi

Who is Brody Malone and why die he become linked with President Trump?

Morning lineup at Senior National Team Camp #TeamUSA https://t.co/690SHOFcO0

Brody Malone is considered as one of the finest athletes in his field. A 2021 World Championships bronze medalist, Brody started achieving a lot from a very young age.

He is also the US National Champion of 2021. Born in Johnson City, Tennessee, the athlete insists that he had a rather straightforward rise to fame, with no distinct incident to set his origin story apart.

Being an active child, his parents enrolled him in gymnastics at age three. Brody participated in rodeo events such as team roping and jackpots throughout his school life.

His first claim to fame came at the Junior Olympics in 2015. He was placed seventh in the National Championships 2015. However, in the following year, he was placed second, finishing only behind Vitaliy Guimaraes.

After his remarkable stint at the junior level, he became a part of the Stanford Cardinal gymnastics team in 2019. He helped the team win at the NCAA National Championships.

Despite his great professional streak, he had quite a few personal losses over the years. He lost his mother to cancer in 2012. He also lost his stepmother to a brain aneurysm in 2019. Speaking about these experiences, Brody Malone said:

"It helped me realize no matter what happens in your life, you can always move on from it...Not in a way that you forget the past, but that you can always move on and do better. Life goes on whether you like it or not."

However, one of the things that shook the gymnast was the controversy regarding President Donald Trump. His photos of posing at the White House with the former President began circulating on the internet.

These pictures were taken after Malone's win at the 2019 National Championship. In one of the pictures, Malone was seen wearing a tie in support of the then-President.

MPSF Gymnast of the WeekBrody Malone (@StanfordMGym)📰 : bit.ly/2Wt1K7u https://t.co/18qtqddNRC

There was massive hatred generated from these pictures, with many Twitter users calling out the athlete and hoping for his downfall. Speaking about this event, Brody Malone said:

"It’s not like I was trying to hide it...I guess when that came out, I expected there would be hate about it. People have their opinions, there’s nothing wrong with that."

Malone actively continued to excel in his professional career, despite the controversy that shook him. His competitive history reads as follows:

YearEventTeamAAFXPHSRVTPBHB
Junior
2015J.O. National Championships (L9 JE14)71413231876
2016J.O. National Championships (L10 JE15)2nd place, silver medalist(s)1253rd place, bronze medalist(s)2nd place, silver medalist(s)2nd place, silver medalist(s)5
U.S. National Championships (15–16)152224127203rd place, bronze medalist(s)
2017J.O. National Championships (JE17)2nd place, silver medalist(s)
U.S. National Championships (17–18)1st place, gold medalist(s)1st place, gold medalist(s)1st place, gold medalist(s)2nd place, silver medalist(s)41st place, gold medalist(s)1st place, gold medalist(s)
Junior Japan International4642nd place, silver medalist(s)
2018RD761 International Junior Team Cup3rd place, bronze medalist(s)63rd place, bronze medalist(s)562nd place, silver medalist(s)
Senior
2019NCAA Championships1st place, gold medalist(s)1st place, gold medalist(s)1st place, gold medalist(s)9841st place, gold medalist(s)
Pan American Games2nd place, silver medalist(s)545
2020Winter Cup3rd place, bronze medalist(s)12
2021NCAA Championships1st place, gold medalist(s)1st place, gold medalist(s)2nd place, silver medalist(s)1st place, gold medalist(s)
U.S. National Championships1st place, gold medalist(s)942nd place, silver medalist(s)1st place, gold medalist(s)132nd place, silver medalist(s)
Olympic Trials1st place, gold medalist(s)2nd place, silver medalist(s)62nd place, silver medalist(s)63rd place, bronze medalist(s)1st place, gold medalist(s)
Olympic Games5104
World Team Trials1st place, gold medalist(s)
World Championships3rd place, bronze medalist(s)
2022Cottbus World Cup3rd place, bronze medalist(s)63rd place, bronze medalist(s)1st place, gold medalist(s)
DTB Pokal Team Challenge1st place, gold medalist(s)5
MPSF Championships1st place, gold medalist(s)1st place, gold medalist(s)3rd place, bronze medalist(s)52nd place, silver medalist(s)6111st place, gold medalist(s)
NCAA Championships1st place, gold medalist(s)2nd place, silver medalist(s)3rd place, bronze medalist(s)1st place, gold medalist(s)79341st place, gold medalist(s)
Pan American Championships1st place, gold medalist(s)1st place, gold medalist(s)
U.S. Classic1st place, gold medalist(s)43rd place, bronze medalist(s)2nd place, silver medalist(s)93rd place, bronze medalist(s)1st place, gold medalist(s)

Hopefully, Brody will continue to impress with his exceptional skillset. With the Paris Olympics just around two years away, he would also be someone looked at as a medal hope by his country.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

Comments

Fetching more content...