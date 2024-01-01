10 celebrities who died in 2023

Saying goodbyes to celebrities is tough, especially the ones we have personally cared for for a long time. Even if we don't meet them daily, celebrities enter our lives via television, movies, and digital platforms.

They become a part of our daily routine. Sadly, we lost quite a few of our favorite celebrities in 2023, and we had to bid adieu to renowned personas in music, movies, sports, and other spheres this year.

These celebrities enriched our lives with their talents and capabilities.

Noteworthy personalities who passed away this year include daytime TV's Billy Miller and singer Sinead O'Connor. Here's a look at 10 other celebrities who left us last year.

Celebrities who passed away in 2023

1) Tom Wilkinson

Tom Wilkinson, the celebrated actor best known for his appearances in "In the Bedroom, Michael Clayton, The Full Monty, and other films, has died. He was 75. The English actor "died suddenly," as stated in a statement made by his agent. The cause of death is still unknown.

Celebrities who died in 2023 (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by streetwindy)

2) Matthew Perry

On October 28, Matthew Perry was discovered lifeless in a hot pool at his Los Angeles residence. His death was a tragic event triggered by the "acute side effects of ketamine," according to the coroner's report. He was fifty-four years old at the time.

Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion treatment for anxiety and depression, according to the coroner, and his last session was over a week before his death.

His live-in helper informed detectives that the actor never got sick, had not complained about his health, and had not shown any signs of his latest substance abuse.

Celebrities that passed away in 2023 (image sourced via instagram)

3) David Crosby

David Crosby, one of the most prominent rock singers of the 1960s and 1970s who gave fans some phenomenal hits, has died at the age of 81 after a protracted illness, and his wife, Jan, stated:

"Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music."

Celebrities that passed away in 2023 (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by vishnu)

4) James McCaffrey

"Max Payne" actor James McCaffrey died in December following a battle with cancer. He was 65. McCaffrey died, in the company of friends and family, having been diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

"Trained at the actor’s studio, he never lost his love for creating characters; however, his good looks often pushed him towards leading man roles,” his representative stated.

Celebrities that died in 2023 (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by miguel)

5) Lee Sun-kyun

A globally recognised South Korean artist known for the acting in the Oscar-winning movie "Parasite," died at 48 due to suicide in Seoul. The news surfaced amidst an investigation into allegations that Lee used marijuana and other illicit drugs, putting him in conflict with South Korea's stringent drug laws.

Celebrities that passed away in 2023 (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by thought)

6) Kamar de los Reyes

Known for his enduring role as Antonio Vega in One Life to Live and the antagonist in Call of Duty, Kamar de los Reyes passed away at age 56. This was announced in a statement from his family's representative. De Los Reyes died on Sunday, December 24, in Los Angeles, shortly after receiving a diagnosis of cancer.

Celebrities that passed away in 2023 (image sourced INSTAGRAM)

7) Lisa Marie Presley

Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley passed away on January 12 due to heart failure. She was 54. Noted for performances with Pat Benatar and Richard Hawley, she had also launched her own rock albums.

Celebrities that died in 2023 (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by sebastian)

8) Andre Braugher

On Monday, actor André Braughe left us. Winner two Emmys, he was known for the series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Homicide: Life on the Street.".

He was 61 years old at the time of his death. His stern yet compassionate personality made him so loved that he quickly became a household name around the world.

Celebrities that passed away in 2023 (image sourced instagram)

9) Neel Nanda

The death of Neel Nanda was announced on December 24. Aged 32 years old, he was a popular stand-up comedian. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Nanda, who was born in Atlanta, became interested in stand-up comedy when attending high school and then moved to LA in 2013 to go into comedy full-time. He appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live along with Coming to the Stage on Hulu.

Celebrities that passed away in 2023(image sourced via Pexels / Photo by monica)

10) Angus Cloud

In July, Euphoria actor Angus Cloud passed away at the age of 25. Cloud's father was buried the week before his death according to the family, and the actor "intensely struggled with this loss."

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," Cloud's family stated in a statement. "As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

Celebrities that passed away in 2023 (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by monica)

2023 has certainly been a difficult year for the industry and it will be hard for us to move on from these immense losses. Our best wishes remain with these celebrities' friends, family, and relatives.