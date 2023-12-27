What happened to Kamar de Los Reyes? Tributes pour in as beloved actor passes away

Kamar de los Reyes, the outstanding Puerto Rican actor, died on December 24, 2023, at the age of 56, in Los Angeles, following a brief fight with cancer, according to the publicist of his spouse, Sherri Saum.

Kamar de Los Reyes, well known for his part as a police officer on the ABC television show 'One Life to Live,' died on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles.

His varied playing career featured roles such as Watergate burglar Eugenio Martnez in Oliver Stone's Nixon (1995) and Tomas in Lisa France's Love & Suicide (2005), a film shot secretly in Cuba while attending a Film Festival.

What happened to Kamar de Los Reyes?

The Hollywood industry is mourning the death of the beloved actor who passed away on Christmas Eve.

The late actor made a significant impact not only in the acting industry but also provided warmth and kindness to everybody around him, including his family, friends, fans, and co-stars.

One such example of his charming personality is his co-star Okorro Carrol's loving words for him. In a statement to Deadline, she said:

“We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Kamar,”

“He was such a beloved member of our All American family. He brought so much love, light and joy to the set every day, even during his final days.

We are so grateful for every moment he spent with us. Our hearts and sincere condolences are with Sherri, Caylen, Michael, John and the rest of Kamar’s family. Thank you for sharing him so generously with us and with the rest of the world. He truly was a gift. One we will cherish forever.”

Kamar de Los Reyes made his family not only proud but also highly represented thousands of Hispanics and Latinos owing to his extraordinary talent:

While his death will remain the cause of sadness for many all around the world, fans are wishing he could've gotten one last Christmas with his family:

Fans around the world are paying tributes to the stunning acting skills the last actor possessed:

Kamar de Los Reyes was also highly regarded for his roll in call of duty video game, Many fans have declared him the best COD villain in the history of the game.

During the last season of Fox's spooky thriller Sleepy Hollow, in which De Los Reyes played Jobe, co-showrunner Clifton Campbell referred to the late actor as:

“A bright light and true collaborator.”

“Kamar was a gifted and generous actor, driven by his passion for life, and was a friend and inspiration to everyone on the set of Sleepy Hollow,” Campbell continued.

“A bright light and true collaborator, he never stopped believing in the power of story to change the world. As an advocate and proud son of his native Puerto Rico, he was also a fighter for human rights, and for the dignity of all. Our hearts go out to his beautiful family during the time of great loss and sadness.”

We offer our deepest condolence to Kamar de Los Reyes's family and friends for their loss.

Kamar de Los Reyes was a remarkable actor, that will be deeply missed by his fans worldwide.