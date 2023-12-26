Who was Kamar de los Reyes married to? All about his wife and kids as 'One Life to Live' star dies aged 56

Puerto Rican actor Kamar de los Reyes passed away on December 24 in Los Angeles at the age of 56. The One Life to Live actor succumbed to cancer and the news was shared by his wife's publicist, Lisa Goldberg. According to CBS News, Kamar de los Reyes was married to Sherri Saum since May 2007.

Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, de los Reyes was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, before he moved to Los Angeles in the late 1980s to pursue a career in acting. He is survived by his wife and actress Sherri Saum and three children. Kamar de los Reyes also leaves behind his parents Matilde Pages and Walfredo de los Reyes, according to Variety.

Everything you need to know about Kamar de los Reyes’ wife and kids

Kamar de los Reyes first met Sherri Saum on the sets of One Life to Live where their characters were romantically involved. After dating for a long time, Kamar and Sherri got married in an intimate ceremony in May 2007 in New York City in the presence of close friends and family. It is worth noting that Sherri is seven years younger than him.

In May 2014, the couple welcomed twins Michael Ruis and John Ruben. During an interview with People right after their birth, Sherri Saum called Michael “full of buzzy energy,” while tagging John as her “zen Buddha boy.”

Kamar de los Reyes also has an adult son Caylen (26) from a previous relationship.

Sherri Michelle Saum is a 49-year-old American actress, best known for playing the role of Lena Adams Foster in The Fosters (2013-2018). She has also had a recurring guest role in the show’s sequel Good Trouble (2019-present).

Her other notable television and soap opera roles include Beggars and Choosers, Rescue Me, In Treatment, Locke & Key, Sunset Beach, and One Life to Live among others. The Ohio native has a German mother and African American father, and began her career as a model, before becoming an actress.

Exploring, in brief, the career of Kamar de los Reyes

Kamar de los Reyes was a TV, movie, and voice actor. He was popularly known for playing the role of Antonio Vega, a gang member turned lawyer turned cop in ABC’s One Life to Live from 1995 to 2009. He also gained fame for playing the main antagonist Raul Menendez in the 2012 video game Call of Duty: Black Ops II, by lending his voice.

His other notable works include Sleepy Hollow, The Rookie, and All American. As per the family’s statement to CBS News, the actor was shooting for the last one on the list, ahead of his death. de los Reyes also recently ended filming for Marvel’s upcoming series Daredevil and Hulu’s Washington Black.

Kamar began his career as a Broadway actor and played the role of Pedro Quinn in the 1994 play Blade to the Heat followed by the role of Ferdinand in George C. Wolfe’s The Tempest in 1995.

The late actor also co-starred with Angelina Jolie in the film Salt where he was a secret service agent, while also acting alongside Jennifer Lopez in the movie The Cell.