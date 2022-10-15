Perfect Harmony full cast list: James Denton, Sherri Saum and others to star in HMM movie

Perfect Harmony, the newest Hallmark original, is releasing this weekend, bringing fans a fresh new romance.

The upcoming Hallmark romance follows the story of two acquaintances who come together despite differences and realize that feelings have blossomed between them. The official synopsis of the show reads as follows:

"Laid-back, former pop star Jack Chandeller and buttoned-up college professor Barrett Woodward’s mutual friends ask the pair to be Best Man and Maid of Honor. They’ve always been like oil and water but agree to set aside their differences to support bride and groom. As Jack and Barrett spend more time together leading up to the wedding day they find they may be more in tune that either of them would have imagined."

The cast of Perfect Harmony promises to deliver some light-hearted moments

Let us take a look at the cast and character list to see who is starring in the romantic comedy.

James Denton as Jack Chandeller

In Perfect Harmony, James Denton plays pop star Jack who finds himself falling for a very unlikely match at a wedding.

Born in Nashville, Denton is an American actor and a former athlete who entered the entertainment business at 28. He started his career by featuring in advertisements before the stage life beckoned him. After building his reputation in the industry, Denton started getting featured in TV shows and movies.

Denton is best known for playing Mike Delfino on ABC's Desperate Housewives from 2004 to 2012 and Dr. Sam Radford on Hallmark Channel's Good Witch from 2015 to 2021. He has acted in movies like Primary Colors, Face/Off, That Old Feeling, and featured as the sociopathic Mr. Lyle on NBC's hit drama franchise The Pretender. James Denton's Hallmark Channel original features include Stranded in Paradise, For Love & Honor, and A Kiss Before Christmas.

Sherri Saum as Barrett Woodward

In Perfect Harmony, Sherri Saum stars as Barrett, a buttoned-up college professor who finds herself falling for Jack despite all the differences between them.

Born and brought up in Ohio, Saum is an American actress best known as Lena Adams Foster in Freeform's The Fosters and its spinoff, Good Trouble. Before her feature in the Freeform show, Saum was a series regular in season two of the critically acclaimed HBO series, In Treatment.

Saum has also acted in features like Gossip Girl, Agents OF SHIELD, Roswell, New Mexico, Grey's Anatomy, Limetown, and Method Man. She is a popular face from the hit Netflix series Locke & Key.

Other cast members

Apart from the leading characters, Perfect Harmony also boasts several supporting characters. Julia Benson plays Naomi, and Peter Benson plays Simon, the couple ready to tie the knot and invite their close friends Jack and Barrett to be the Best Man and the Maid of Honor at their wedding. Sheppard Denton plays Teddy, Jack's son, in the movie.

Directed by Stefan Scaini from a script by Alicia Lomas-Gross, the romantic drama is releasing this October 16, 2022. Tune in to Hallmark this weekend to catch Denton and Saum strike up an unlikely romance in Perfect Harmony.

