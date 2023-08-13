10 most disgusting foods in the world

As human beings, we have the tendency to try out new things, but more often than not, we stumble upon some disgusting foods while looking for a new taste. In the pursuit of treating our taste buds, we end up giving them a nightmare, along with the gastrointestinal organs crying for help.

It is not just about the taste, but most of the disgusting foods do affect the health of an individual in quite a few ways. Studies have shown a direct link between these sorts of foods and death by food poisoning. To stay alive and to keep your digestive tract healthy, it is imperative to avoid such foods and stay a mile away from them.

Well, how can you stay away from disgusting foods if you don't know what are they? So here are the top 10 horrifying foods from the point of view of your gut health and taste buds.

Most disgusting foods you do not want to try

So this is the list you should stay away from, and if you have already tried any of these, try not to make the same mistake for the sake of your gut.

1. Balut (Philippines)

Balut as a disgusting food (Image via Getty Images)

A culinary curiosity from the Philippines, balut is a boiled duck embryo, enjoyed within its shell, offering a blend of tender textures, delicate meat, and a savory broth. Balut's visual appearance, which includes the partially developed duck embryo, can be off-putting to those unaccustomed to it, making it challenging to overcome the initial perception.

2. Casu marzu (Sardinia, Italy)

Casu Marzu as a disgusting food (Image via Getty Images)

Hailing from Italy's Sardinia, Casu Marzu is a sheep's milk cheese known for its unconventional method of fermentation, inviting live insect larvae to contribute to its soft, liquid consistency and distinctive flavor. The inclusion of live insect larvae in Casu Marzu is a major factor that can deter many people, as the idea of consuming live insects is unsettling.

3. Hakarl (Iceland)

Hakarl as a disgusting food (Image via Getty Images)

Iceland's adventurous dish, Hikarl, involves fermenting Greenland shark meat underground for weeks, then air-drying it for months, resulting in a potent, ammonia-like odor and a flavor that challenges the palate. The strong ammonia-like odor produced during the fermentation of shark meat for hakarl is a significant turn-off for most, making it difficult to get past the initial smell.

4. Surstromming (Sweden)

Surstromming as a disgusting food (Image via Getty Images)

A Swedish specialty, surstromming consists of fermented Baltic sea herring, notorious for its incredibly strong smell that demands outdoor opening, while the taste offers a sour, intriguing experience. The extremely pungent smell of surstromming, even when opened outdoors, is often enough to discourage individuals from trying it, creating a significant psychological barrier.

5. Tuna eyeballs (Japan)

Tuna eyeballs as a disgusting food (Image via Getty Images)

In Japanese cuisine, tuna eyeballs, boiled to perfection, reveal a gelatinous texture and a subtle seafood essence, an acquired taste for those open to exploring unique delicacies. The concept of consuming eyeballs, regardless of the taste, can be unsettling for many, leading to a general aversion to this dish.

6. Century egg (China)

Century egg as a disgusting food (Image via Getty Images)

Hailing from China, the century egg, created by preserving duck, chicken, or quail eggs in a mixture of clay, ash, salt, quicklime, and rice straw, transforms into a strongly aromatic, jelly-like delight that divides opinions. The strong aroma and the jelly-like texture of the century egg, which are the result of the preservation process, can be difficult for some to appreciate or acquire a taste for.

7. Fried tarantulas (Cambodia)

Fried Tarantulas as a disgusting food (Image via Getty Images)

In certain regions of Cambodia, adventurous eaters savor fried tarantulas, seasoned and crisped to create a crunchy exterior and a flavor reminiscent of crab or other shellfish. The psychological barrier of eating a large, recognizable arachnid can be quite challenging for individuals unaccustomed to such foods.

8. Cuy (Peru)

Cuy as a disgusting food (Image via Getty Images)

A traditional Peruvian dish, cuy, or guinea pig, is often roasted or grilled whole, retaining its head and limbs, presenting a taste similar to a rabbit, providing a unique culinary experience. In cultures where guinea pigs are considered pets rather than food animals, the idea of consuming them as a delicacy can trigger emotional discomfort.

9. Sannakji (South Korea)

Sannakaji as a disgusting food (Image via Getty Images)

Hailing from South Korea, sannakji is a dish of live octopus tentacles, served while they're still squirming, seasoned with sesame oil and seeds, offering a chewy texture due to their freshness. The presentation of live octopus tentacles, with their movements on the plate, can be unsettling for some diners, making it a challenging dish to approach.

10. Kopi luwak (Indonesia)

Kopi Luwak beans (Image via Getty Images)

Indonesia's prized Kopi Luwak coffee, created from beans ingested and excreted by civet cats, then meticulously processed, delivers a smooth and distinctive flavor profile, making it one of the world's most expensive coffees. The origin of Kopi Luwak, with beans being retrieved from the feces of civet cats, can be a major psychological deterrent for those not familiar with this unique coffee production method, leading to a perception of "uncleanliness".

As the word disgusting is a subjective word, these disgusting foods might not be disgusting for everyone. There are people who like having these quite tastefully, so there is no disrespect to any culture or culinary dishes involved in the above-mentioned names. You are always free to try them out but make sure to do it with proper consciousness and precautions.