10 Minute Ab Workout - Powerful Ab and Oblique Exercises to get a Flat Stomach Quickly

Work towards a flat stomach with this 10-minute ab workout program that features super effective exercises to tone your abs and obliques.

Getting a flat stomach could turn out to become a bit of a struggle. However, with a very effective workout routine and tremendous discipline, you could work towards achieving your goal at a rapid pace.

Moreover, you do not even require any fitness equipment to get a flat stomach. Working effectively using your body weight itself will do wonders in cutting down the fat in the abdomen region. Nevertheless, ensure that that training program is intensive and targets the core and the obliques with unparalleled precision.

However, keep in mind that flat stomachs are not only about great workout routines. One must also ensure that it is supplemented with a great diet program that focuses on proteins and cuts down on fat.

Let us not wait any longer and look closer at a 10-minute ab workout session that you could you add to your training program to get a flat stomach.

#1 Russian Twists - 2 Minutes

Russians twists are very effective in toning all the muscles in the abdomen region, including the obliques. The exercise not only improves the abdomen but also targets the lower back.

Instructions

Step 1: Lie down on the floor in a supine position with bent knees. You could place your feet under a small weight to avoid any unnecessary movement and improve the overall stability.

Step 2: Raise your torso such that it forms a 'V' with your thighs. Extend your arms forward and hold them together.

Step 3: Twist the upper body and the arms to one side. Hold for a moment and twist them to the other side.

Perform the exercise without any breaks for just under two minutes. Rest for the final few seconds.

Important tips: The Russian twists could also be performed by holding a weight or a medicine ball for added resistance and improved customisability. People with lower back problems should exercise caution while performing this exercise.

