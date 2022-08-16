10-Minute HIIT Intense Exercises for Fat Loss

HIIT is an effective exercise protocol for releasing maximal energy. It enables rapid fat loss so that you can reach your fitness goals in less time. This seven-move routine is quick as it raises your heart rate in 10 minutes and brings long-lasting results, whether you want to burn fat or build muscle.

HIIT Intense Exercises for Fat Loss

Check out these intense exercises for fat loss that will take just 10 minutes of your day. Perform each exercise for 40 seconds with 20 seconds of rest in between. Then repeat the entire circuit.

1. Burpees

Burpees are a two-step exercise that start with a push-up and end with a jump. They work every muscle in your body and are especially good for building your calves, chest, triceps, shoulders, biceps, glutes, and lats.

Here's how you should do them:

To do burpees, bend down and get into a half-squat position.

Keep your back straight and let your chest touch the ground.

Do a push-up, then do a frog jump to bring your legs together.

Finally, jump up by putting your hands in the air.

2. Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are a great way to improve your agility, core strength, and cardio endurance. With these moves, you work different muscle groups. It's almost like getting a full-body workout in just one exercise.

As you do the moutain climbers, your shoulders, arms, and chest keep your upper body stable while your core does it for the rest of your body. Your quads get a workout, too, by being the main mover. Burpees are a cardio exercise and help you lose weight by increasing your heart rate.

Here's how you should do them:

Start in the plank position, with your hands and feet on the ground and your elbows close to your body.

Bring your right knee as close as you can to your chest, then put it back where it was at the beginning.

Do the same thing with your left knee, and as soon as you get into a rhythm, speed up.

Add weights to your ankles to make this tougher.

3. Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks strengthen your glutes, hamstrings, quads, hips, calves, and shins, besides all other major muscles in your lower body. The higher and faster you jump, the greater the power and strength you will be able to build.

Here's how you should do them:

Stand up straight and put your feet at least hip-width apart.

Make sure your shoulders are not tense and that you look straight ahead.

Now, jump and spread your feet out to the sides.

Move your hands up and down over your head at the same time.

Repeat the steps.

4. Lunge Jumps

Lunge jumps are a more difficult version of a regular walking lunge. The exercise requires you to jump up high and switch to your other foot in front of you before you land. They burn a lot of calories and do not require any weightlifting gear; your heart beats faster to meet the higher demand for energy.

Here's how you should do them:

Begin standing with your feet at least shoulder-width apart.

Move one foot forward while keeping your back straight.

Now, bend your leg and go down.

Make sure your leg is straight up and down. Finally, jump and bring the other leg forward. Do this again.

5. Push-Ups

Most people do push-ups as their main bodyweight exercise. Although they are hard to learn at first, once you get used to them you might start to enjoy it. The best way to build your upper body is to do push-ups. It helps build the chest, shoulders, and triceps.

Here's how you can should do them:

To do push-ups, you need to get into a cat position with your palms and toe tips touching the floor.

Now, get down on your chest and touch the floor.

Make sure your legs are straight and your back does not curve.

As you get better, you can give yourself a challenge by putting your toes close together.

6. Russian Twists

Russian Twists are an easy way to work out your core and hips. It is also very effective. This is a popular exercise among athletes because it helps them twist and change direction quickly.

Here's how you should do them:

Stand with your legs stretched out in front.

Then, bring your knees up and sit in a "V" shape.

Make sure to keep your legs about shoulder-width apart.

Now, to finish, turn from side to side.

Repeat.

Conclusion

Try these HIIT workout routines that will help you in your fat loss journey.

