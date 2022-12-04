12 Days of Christmas Workout Challenge

The holidays are a time for family, friends, and fun, but if you need an extra push to get active, there's no better motivation than exercise.

Who doesn't want to work out more this season? To help you stay motivated and challenged during your holiday fitness journey, we've created a 12-day workout challenge.

12-Day Christmas Workout Challenge

Here's how it goes:

Burpee

Burpees are a classic full body exercise that can get the heart pumping and body sweating.

Here's how to do them:

Stand with feet shoulder length apart and hands clasped in front of the chest.

Squat down, and place your hands on the floor between your legs, and jump up back to a standing position.

Repeat till you can’t any more.

Jumping Jack

Jumping jacks are a great cardio workout and can be done any time, anywhere. If you don't have access to a gym or equipment, jumping jacks can be a good warm-up to boost your heart rate.

They're easy to do: just jump up, and spread your legs wide, and bring them back together and repeat.

Jumping jacks are a good cardio workout, as they increase heart rate by increasing blood flow to the muscles and lungs. By improving circulation, they can help prevent diseases like high blood pressure and keep the body functioning properly over time.

Push-up

Push-ups are a great workout for building upper body strength and overall core power. Do them in the morning to wake up your muscles, or at night before bed to calm your body down after a long day of work.

How to do a push-up:

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart, fingers facing forward and abs pulled in tight (but don't hold your breath).

Bend your elbows, lowering your chest towards the floor till the arms form a 90-degree angle (or as close to that as possible).

Return to the starting position by straightening your arms back out to complete one rep.

Repeat for the desired amount of reps, and rest 60 seconds between sets.

Crunch

Crunches are one of the best abdominal workouts you can do, as they work both the upper and lower abs.

Here's how they're done:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

With your hands behind your head, lift your head off the floor slightly as you contract your abdominals by pulling in towards the spine.

Exhale while performing the movement, and hold for several seconds before slowly returning to the starting position.

Repeat till the desired number of repetitions is completed.

Squat

Squats are a great way to help strengthen the lower body, including the glutes and hamstrings. They also work the upper body, including the calves, quadriceps, and arms through holding heavy weights.

To perform a squat:

Stand upright with your feet shoulder-width apart

Squat down by bending at the knees till the thighs are parallel to the floor or below it

Make sure that you keep your back straight while performing the exercise.

High Knee

High knees are an excellent cardio exercise you can do at home. They’re easy to do anywhere, any time, and don’t require any equipment. You can do them in the morning before you go to work or while you’re waiting for the bus.

High knees are very similar to running in place — but instead of running, your feet should be up and down as high as possible with each step (the same way you would swing your arms when walking).

It's important not to let your knees collapse inward or apart during the move. Keep them at a 90-degree angle at all times.

Mountain Climber

It's a great workout for the core, shoulders, and legs. You can do them anywhere, and they’re great for building endurance.

Here's how it's done:

Get on your hands and knees with your feet together.

Alternate lifting one knee at a time towards your chest while lowering yourself to the ground till both knees are bent at 90 degrees.

Repeat for 30 seconds straight as fast as possible without losing form.

Takeaway

The 12 Days of Christmas Workout Challenge is a great way to get in shape and have fun at the same time. It’s also a great challenge for your family or friends to complete together.

The best part about this challenge is that it can be modified for any level of fitness, so if you’re new to working out or recovering from an injury, there are options available for you. All you need is some space, and the aforementioned exercises can keep your body moving throughout December till New Year's Day rolls around.

