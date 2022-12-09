15-Min Partner Workout - 5 Partner Exercises to Try

Partner exercises don't have to be the subject of adorably in love couples on Instagram or TikTok. It can also be a ton of fun to exercise with a friend, which is important when everyone is trying to live up to their regular routines.

Gather your spouse, closest friend, or member of the family for a fun workout program where you can both work out together.

You can benefit from each other's enthusiasm and train your muscles in a new way when you exercise with a partner.

Best Partner Exercises to Do

Prior to starting with partner exercises, bear the following in mind:

Select a partner that has comparable strength to you, if at all possible. This will make it simpler to perform the exercises correctly, and you'll both work out really hard as a result.

The simplest option isn't body weight. Contrary to popular belief, partner routines that require only body weight tend to be the most difficult. Start with a partnered resistance band or medicine ball exercise if you are both novices.

Here are some of the best partner exercises to try:

1) Plank with a clap

This is a fun partner exercise to do. While you plank, raise one hand off the floor and show your partner some moves.

Here’s how to do this exercise:

Assume a high plank stance with both partners facing each other.

Each partner should bring up their right hand, slap it against their partner's, then put it back down.

Continue alternating by doing the same with your left hand.

2) Back-to-back wall sits

This partner exercise requires you to stand back-to-back with your partner. The workout focuses on your hamstrings, quadriceps, and glutes. It also puts a strain on your willpower and capacity to persevere after you start to feel the heat.

Here’s how to do this exercise:

Sit back-to-back with your training partner in the starting position.

Keep your torso upright and your feet at least shoulder-width apart.

Avoid attempting to cheat by executing the exercise while only partially standing. When in the posture, your knees should be bent at a 90-degree angle.

To finish a rep, hold the posture for as long as you and your partner can. Try to complete 3-5 sets.

3) Glute ham raise

This partner exercise entails one person completing glute hamstring lifts while the other person supports them by holding down their legs to prevent cheating.

Here’s how to do this exercise:

Kneel on the ground to assume the beginning position. You should be standing up straight.

Your partner positions themselves behind you, holding your legs steady as you perform the exercise.

Lower your upper body until it is almost touching the floor to complete a rep, then raise it back up to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise eight to ten times, then trade places with your partner.

4) Wheelbarrow push-ups

Here’s how to do this exercise:

As one partner stands, the other should be on all fours in front of them, facing away.

Partner 2 should walk out to a high plank position while holding the hands of partner 1 with their feet.

Partner 2 needs to perform a push-up.

5) Triceps dip

Targeting the back of your arms with a dip will require your partner to work because they are performing a wall sit.

Here’s how to do this exercise:

Partner 1 should position themselves like a wall and lean on the wall.

Partner 2 should perform a dip off of partner 1's thighs: To do this, place your hands on partner 1's thighs with your fingertips facing your butt.

Then, either stretch your legs with your heels on the ground while bending your knees with flat feet.

Bending the elbows, then stretching them back up, is the dip.

Conclusion

One of the best methods to increase motivation, maintain accountability, and achieve your fitness objectives is to try partner exercises.

Exercise with your significant other can be beneficial for your relationship in addition to your physical and mental well-being. Together, you'll have fun, encourage one another to be your best selves, and rejoice in victories.

