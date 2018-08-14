15 Minutes Workout Plan To Keep Your Body In Shape

A lot of us set a target for ourselves when it comes to losing weight and getting in shape. Sometimes, we fail and sometimes we meet our targets. What stops us from not achieving our fitness goals? Is it the lack of time and motivation or is it just that we think that it is not possible? Well, in case it is the lack of time, we will give you a workout plan that will require only 15 minutes of your day. And as far as your capability is concerned, you can be and do whatever you wish to be or do!

Before we get started with the workout plan, there are some dos and don’ts that you must be aware of in order to lose weight:

1. If you reduce your calories intake by 250-300 per day, you will be able to lose about 0.5 pounds per week. Again, this needs to be complemented with a solid workout regime.

2. While skipping meals is not an option, eating when you are not hungry can be a deal breaker.

3. Apart from the workout regime mentioned below, substitute regular activities with more intense movements. Instead of taking the lift, use the stairs, walk and talk etc.

4. Walk for about 30 minutes per day, 5 days a week. Do this as per your convenience. Brisk walking is good enough.

5. Do not hope for quick results. Sustainable changes take time to happen.

6. Everybody is different and hence what works for someone might not work for you. Find our own workout and diet plan.

Once we are aware of these, let us get started with a 15 minutes workout regime to lose weight. All the exercises mentioned in this workout will not have reps. They will have to be done as many times as possible in a specified time limit. You will have to start and stop with basic stretches.

Start with jumping rope for 2 minutes without stopping. Do it as fast as you can.

Exercise #1

Sumo Squats

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand and keep your feet wider than the shoulder width. Your toes need to point out. You can hold a dumbbell in front of your abdomen region or choose to extend your arms in front of you.

Step 2: Squat down by pushing your hips out. Keep your chest pulled up at all times and do not let your back bend.

Step 3: Go low until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Repeat.

Do this exercise for 2-minutes, with a 30 seconds break in the middle.

