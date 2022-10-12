2022 Legion Sports Fest Pro Results

The 2022 Legion Sports Fest Pro took place this weekend, October 7–9, 2022, in Reno, Nevada, with seven bodybuilding categories featured, including Women’s Physique, Classic Physique, Men’s Open, Men’s Physique, Bikini, Fitness, and Wellness. This year’s bodybuilding season is well underway. Athletes have until November 20, 2022, to earn their invitation to the 2022 Mr. Olympia, which will take place from December 15 to 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Further to the showdown, a number of Men's Open category contenders have caught the attention of followers and fans.
The top three Men’s Open competitors from 2021 Olympia are automatically invited back to compete in this year's contest. Athletes can receive a qualification by accruing points throughout the season via the qualification system. These points can be achieved by participating in a tiered IFBB Pro League that offers points for the best finishes.
2022 Legion Sports Fest Pro Winners
Legion Sports Fest is a platform that gives an opportunity to all athletes. It is clearly stated on the social media page of the fest that it is made for all athletes. It is a multi-sport fitness expo, NPC, and IFBB Pro event. Basically, this platform demands "survival of the fittest."
2022 Legion Sports Fest Pro Official Scorecards
Men’s Open Bodybuilding
During the contest, followers and fans kept an eye on Justin Rodriguez considering the active season he registered throughout the year. After taking some time away from the show, Justin Rodriguez brought a balanced package and his lines and separation only seemed to improve, rectify, and follow the prejudging.
Tonio Burton also attracted a lot of upliftment before the event given his fourth-place showing at the 2021 Legion Sports Fest Pro last year. Following a hot battle, Tonio Burton proved himself in conditioning and fullness, winning the contest and getting his ticket to 2022 Mr. Olympia.
- Winner — Tonio Burton
- Second Place — Justin Rodriguez
- Third Place — Rasheed Oldacre
- Fourth Place — Stan de Longeaux
- Fifth Place — Jamie Christian
- Sixth Place — Kenneth Jackson
- Seventh Place — Eiren Gauley
- Eighth Place — Carlos Emmanuel Longoria Rodriguez
- Ninth Place — Todd Whitting
- Tenth Place — An Nguyen
Classic Physique
While prejudging, Bryant Carlton Smith stood out given his massive upper body. Many followers also expected Jeff Hallenbeck to do some destruction after bringing one of his best packages to date. In the end, Jeff Hallenbeck won the contest and got his invitation to Olympia.
- Winner — Jeff Hallenbeck
- Second Place — Bryant Carlton Smith
- Third Place — Phong Nguyen
- Fourth Place — Zack Romano
- Fifth Place — Eric Wildberger Lisboa
- Sixth Place — Jore Tabet Aleixandre
- Seventh Place — Krimo Ammari
- Eighth Place — Damien Patrick
- Ninth Place — Louiege Bascog
- Tenth Place — Shin Kodama
Men’s Physique
On the show, most of the bodybuilding community expected Kyron Holden to walk away with the win. Kyron Holden competed at four IFBB Pro League shows last year and won them all except the 2021 Mr. Olympia. Kyron Holden was tasked with facing a number of serious competitors, most notably Wilfred Harris. Wilfred Harris brought one of his career’s massive looks, which was highlighted by his impressive biceps and triceps.
- Winner — Kyron Holden
- Second Place — Wilfred Harris
- Third Place — Reuben Glass
- Fourth Place — Franky Yan
- Fifth Place — Frank Worley
- Sixth Place — Thomas Bakke
- Seventh Place — Franklin Aribeana
- Eighth Place — Tom Cox
- Ninth Place — Kim Angel
- Tenth Place — Tony Chinakwe
Bikini
Bikini is one of the most competitive categories and this contest was no exception. Lawana Dunbar’s esthetics and narrow waistline saw her emerge as one of the best contenders. And while most of the signs indicated that she would win the contest, Jourdanne Lee pulled off the victory and earned her a ticket to the 2022 Mr. Olympia.
- Winner — Jourdanne Lee
- Second Place — Lawna Dunbar
- Third Place — Liliana Sakhanova
- Fourth Place — Alessia Facchin
- Fifth Place — Kaylin Long
- Sixth Place — Wiktoria Gasior
- Seventh Place — Alice Rocha
- Eighth Place — Elizabeth Carrillo
- Ninth Place — Michelle Hurst
- Tenth Place — Shirleyne Vilanova
Fitness
Fitness is steadily becoming a popular competitive category in the IFBB Pro League. Anna Chism showed a conditioned physique that many thought would be enough to win the contest. After a tough battle, Danielle Chikeles defeated her and earned the Legion Sports Fest Pro title.
- Winner — Danielle Chikeles
- Second Place — Anna Chism
- Third Place — Kamara Graham
- Fourth Place — Rene Brosch
- Fifth Place — Carolina Frausto
Women’s Physique
This weekend’s Women’s Physique category was an excellent show. Several competitors stood out during prejudging, which made the judges’ job difficult. Sara Bradley quickly impressed fans with her schedule and great posing skills. However, Evon Pennington’s package was undeniable as the judge’s scorecards projected that after she won the contest.
- Winner — Evon Pennington
- Second Place — Sara Bradley
- Third Place — Diana Schnaidt
- Fourth Place — Gessica Campbell
- Fifth Place — Susan Graham
- Sixth Place — Tanya Chartrand
- Seventh Place — Lenka Ferencukova
- Eighth Place — Jodi Marchuck
- Ninth Place — Karrisa Otero Hardgrove
- Tenth Place — Suzanna Welden Wiggins
Wellness
Fans were clamoring for the Wellness results in Reno this weekend. Prejudging saw two bodybuilders emerge as legitimate contenders for the Legion Sports Fest titles, namely, Judian Winston and Amanda Burnett. They showcased their best physiques, but Amanda Burnett pulled ahead in the finals and is now 2022 Olympia bound.
- Winner — Amanda Burnett
- Second Place — Judian Winston
- Third Place — Leticia Allen
- Fourth Place — Frida Paulsen Stern
- Fifth Place — Maria Paulette Aranguren
- Sixth Place — Emily Azzarello
- Seventh Place — Priscilla Lynd
- Eighth Place — Lori Slayer
- Ninth Place — Meriane Claire Amba
- Tenth Place — Jessica Alvarado
The winners in the Wellness category. (Image via www.ifbb.com )
Conclusion
So, in a nutshell, the following are the winners:
- Men’s Open: Tonio Burton
- Classic Physique: Jeff Hallenbeck
- Men’s Physique: Kyron Holden
- Bikini: Jourdanne Lee
- Fitness: Danielle Chikeles
- Women’s Physique: Evon Pennington
- Wellness: Amanda Burnett
Big congratulations to all the winners this weekend and we all look forward to seeing them perform on stage at the 2022 Olympia!