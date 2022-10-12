2022 Legion Sports Fest Pro Results

The 2022 Legion Sports Fest Pro took place this weekend, October 7–9, 2022, in Reno, Nevada, with seven bodybuilding categories featured, including Women’s Physique, Classic Physique, Men’s Open, Men’s Physique, Bikini, Fitness, and Wellness. This year’s bodybuilding season is well underway. Athletes have until November 20, 2022, to earn their invitation to the 2022 Mr. Olympia, which will take place from December 15 to 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Further to the showdown, a number of Men's Open category contenders have caught the attention of followers and fans.

The top three Men’s Open competitors from 2021 Olympia are automatically invited back to compete in this year's contest. Athletes can receive a qualification by accruing points throughout the season via the qualification system. These points can be achieved by participating in a tiered IFBB Pro League that offers points for the best finishes.

2022 Legion Sports Fest Pro Winners

Legion Sports Fest is a platform that gives an opportunity to all athletes. It is clearly stated on the social media page of the fest that it is made for all athletes. It is a multi-sport fitness expo, NPC, and IFBB Pro event. Basically, this platform demands "survival of the fittest."

2022 Legion Sports Fest Pro Official Scorecards

Men’s Open Bodybuilding

During the contest, followers and fans kept an eye on Justin Rodriguez considering the active season he registered throughout the year. After taking some time away from the show, Justin Rodriguez brought a balanced package and his lines and separation only seemed to improve, rectify, and follow the prejudging.

Tonio Burton also attracted a lot of upliftment before the event given his fourth-place showing at the 2021 Legion Sports Fest Pro last year. Following a hot battle, Tonio Burton proved himself in conditioning and fullness, winning the contest and getting his ticket to 2022 Mr. Olympia.

Winner — Tonio Burton

Second Place — Justin Rodriguez

Third Place — Rasheed Oldacre

Fourth Place — Stan de Longeaux

Fifth Place — Jamie Christian

Sixth Place — Kenneth Jackson

Seventh Place — Eiren Gauley

Eighth Place — Carlos Emmanuel Longoria Rodriguez

Ninth Place — Todd Whitting

Tenth Place — An Nguyen

The Men's Open Bodybuilding category winners. (Image via www.ifbb.com)

Classic Physique

While prejudging, Bryant Carlton Smith stood out given his massive upper body. Many followers also expected Jeff Hallenbeck to do some destruction after bringing one of his best packages to date. In the end, Jeff Hallenbeck won the contest and got his invitation to Olympia.

Winner — Jeff Hallenbeck

Second Place — Bryant Carlton Smith

Third Place — Phong Nguyen

Fourth Place — Zack Romano

Fifth Place — Eric Wildberger Lisboa

Sixth Place — Jore Tabet Aleixandre

Seventh Place — Krimo Ammari

Eighth Place — Damien Patrick

Ninth Place — Louiege Bascog

Tenth Place — Shin Kodama

The winners in the Classic Men's Physique category.(Image via www.ifbb.com)

Men’s Physique

On the show, most of the bodybuilding community expected Kyron Holden to walk away with the win. Kyron Holden competed at four IFBB Pro League shows last year and won them all except the 2021 Mr. Olympia. Kyron Holden was tasked with facing a number of serious competitors, most notably Wilfred Harris. Wilfred Harris brought one of his career’s massive looks, which was highlighted by his impressive biceps and triceps.

Winner — Kyron Holden

Second Place — Wilfred Harris

Third Place — Reuben Glass

Fourth Place — Franky Yan

Fifth Place — Frank Worley

Sixth Place — Thomas Bakke

Seventh Place — Franklin Aribeana

Eighth Place — Tom Cox

Ninth Place — Kim Angel

Tenth Place — Tony Chinakwe

The winners in the Men's Physique category. (Image via www.ifbb.com)

Bikini

Bikini is one of the most competitive categories and this contest was no exception. Lawana Dunbar’s esthetics and narrow waistline saw her emerge as one of the best contenders. And while most of the signs indicated that she would win the contest, Jourdanne Lee pulled off the victory and earned her a ticket to the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

Winner — Jourdanne Lee

Second Place — Lawna Dunbar

Third Place — Liliana Sakhanova

Fourth Place — Alessia Facchin

Fifth Place — Kaylin Long

Sixth Place — Wiktoria Gasior

Seventh Place — Alice Rocha

Eighth Place — Elizabeth Carrillo

Ninth Place — Michelle Hurst

Tenth Place — Shirleyne Vilanova

The winners in the Bikini category.(Image via www.ifbb.com)

Fitness

Fitness is steadily becoming a popular competitive category in the IFBB Pro League. Anna Chism showed a conditioned physique that many thought would be enough to win the contest. After a tough battle, Danielle Chikeles defeated her and earned the Legion Sports Fest Pro title.

Winner — Danielle Chikeles

Second Place — Anna Chism

Third Place — Kamara Graham

Fourth Place — Rene Brosch

Fifth Place — Carolina Frausto

The winners in the Fitness category.(Image via www.ifbb.com)

Women’s Physique

This weekend’s Women’s Physique category was an excellent show. Several competitors stood out during prejudging, which made the judges’ job difficult. Sara Bradley quickly impressed fans with her schedule and great posing skills. However, Evon Pennington’s package was undeniable as the judge’s scorecards projected that after she won the contest.

Winner — Evon Pennington

Second Place — Sara Bradley

Third Place — Diana Schnaidt

Fourth Place — Gessica Campbell

Fifth Place — Susan Graham

Sixth Place — Tanya Chartrand

Seventh Place — Lenka Ferencukova

Eighth Place — Jodi Marchuck

Ninth Place — Karrisa Otero Hardgrove

Tenth Place — Suzanna Welden Wiggins

The winners in the Women's Physique category. (Image via www.ifbb.com)

Wellness

Fans were clamoring for the Wellness results in Reno this weekend. Prejudging saw two bodybuilders emerge as legitimate contenders for the Legion Sports Fest titles, namely, Judian Winston and Amanda Burnett. They showcased their best physiques, but Amanda Burnett pulled ahead in the finals and is now 2022 Olympia bound.

Winner — Amanda Burnett

Second Place — Judian Winston

Third Place — Leticia Allen

Fourth Place — Frida Paulsen Stern

Fifth Place — Maria Paulette Aranguren

Sixth Place — Emily Azzarello

Seventh Place — Priscilla Lynd

Eighth Place — Lori Slayer

Ninth Place — Meriane Claire Amba

Tenth Place — Jessica Alvarado

The winners in the Wellness category. (Image via www.ifbb.com )

Conclusion

Conclusion

So, in a nutshell, the following are the winners:

Men’s Open: Tonio Burton

Tonio Burton Classic Physique: Jeff Hallenbeck

Jeff Hallenbeck Men’s Physique: Kyron Holden

Kyron Holden Bikini: Jourdanne Lee

Jourdanne Lee Fitness: Danielle Chikeles

Danielle Chikeles Women’s Physique: Evon Pennington

Evon Pennington Wellness: Amanda Burnett

Big congratulations to all the winners this weekend and we all look forward to seeing them perform on stage at the 2022 Olympia!

