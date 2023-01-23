3 Health Benefits and 3 Side Effects of Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus tea, made from dried parts of the hibiscus plant, is deep red in color. It has sweet and tart flavors, similar to cranberry, and may be consumed hot or iced. But does drinking it offer people any health benefits?

Many people are familiar with the beautiful flowers of the hibiscus plant (Hibiscus Sabdariffa). It originated in North Africa and Southeast Asia but now grows in many tropical and subtropical climates. People around the world use various parts of the plant as food and medicine.

This article explores the potential health benefits and risks of drinking hibiscus tea, as well as its nutritional value, side effects, and how to prepare and consume it.

Health Benefits of Hibiscus Tea

#1 High Blood Pressure

A 2010 study published in the Journal of Nutrition found that consuming hibiscus tea lowered blood pressure in people at risk of high blood pressure and those with mildly high blood pressure.

A meta-analysis of studies published in 2015, found that drinking hibiscus tea significantly lowered both systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

#2 Cholesterol

Research published in 2011 compared the results of consuming hibiscus versus black tea on cholesterol levels. After 30 days, both groups had significant increases in their total and HDL or “good” cholesterol levels.

However, other studies have shown mixed results and more research is needed to investigate the impact of hibiscus consumption on cholesterol levels.

Some studies have demonstrated positive effects when examining the effects of concentrated hibiscus on managing body weight. One report showed that hibiscus resulted in a lower body mass index (BMI), body weight, body fat, and hip-to-waist ratio.

However, it should be noted that these studies use concentrated doses, and further research is needed to fully confirm the benefits of hibiscus in tea for weight loss.

Side Effects of Hibiscus Tea

#1 Interactions with Medications

A 2013 review of studies reported that very high doses of hibiscus extract could potentially cause liver damage. The same review reported that hibiscus extract was shown to interact with hydrochlorothiazide (a diuretic) in animals and with acetaminophen in humans.

Individuals who drink herbal teas should let their doctors know, as some herbs have the potential to interact with medications.

#2 Safety for People with Certain Medical Conditions

According to other sources, hibiscus consumption is not safe for people who take chloroquine, a medication for malaria. Hibiscus may decrease how well the medicine works in the body.

People with diabetes or on high blood pressure medications should monitor their blood sugar and blood pressure levels when consuming hibiscus. This is because it may decrease blood sugar or blood pressure levels.

#3 Safety for Pregnant and Breastfeeding Women

Pregnant or breastfeeding women should not drink hibiscus tea as it may have potential risks on the developing fetus or the newborn. Some studies have reported that hibiscus may have the potential to cause menstrual bleeding or contractions and may lead to premature labor.

It is always better to consult a healthcare professional before consuming the tea during pregnancy or breastfeeding. Drinking hibiscus tea in moderation is generally considered safe for healthy adults, but it is important to be aware of the potential risks and to take precautions.

Poll : 0 votes