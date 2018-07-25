Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3500 Calorie Michael Phelps' Golden Diet Revealed

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
996   //    25 Jul 2018, 19:41 IST

USA Michael Phelps, Swimming

The 23-time Olympic gold winner is certainly a class above the rest of the common folk. In his illustrious 12-year Olympic career, the American managed to grab all headlines by winning 23 gold, 3 silver and 8 bronze medals, 10 more than the second-placed Larisa Latynina.

His strong training program combined with a monstrous diet helped him become what he is today. During his stint at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Phelps had amassed an extraordinary amount of calories per day. Swimming is a daunting exercise and due to the extra resistance offered by water, the American would have spent most of these calories in the pool. Not to forget, Phelps had five-hour training sessions at that point of time.

Michael Phelps had toned down his diet a lot since 2008 but still was on a very calorie dense diet in 2016, which had around 3,500 calories. The American has attributed this drop in the calorie intake to his age and reduced training hours, which were now close to two-to-four hours. Even with reduced calorie intake, Phelps brought home 5 medals in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Let us look closer at his 2016 diet that included around 1,200 calories per meal.

Note: This is not for the faint of heart, and one should attempt this diet if they have the metabolism or the workload of Michael Phelps.

1 Large Bowl of Oatmeal

Bowl of oatmeal porridge with blueberries, raspberries and chia seeds, served with sackcloth rag and vintage spoon over old wood textured background. Rustic breakfast theme. Top view, space for text

Nutrients: Oatmeal is an excellent source of carbohydrates and dietary fibre. Additionally, it is a rich source of manganese, phosphorous, magnesium, vitamins B1 and B5. A single bowl of oatmeal provides just over 300 calories of energy, making it one of the best calorie-dense breakfasts.

Benefits: It has tonnes of antioxidants that help lower blood pressure. Oatmeal is also very effective in controlling blood sugar levels, and aids in the growth of good bacteria in the digestive tract.

Also, read What Is A Healthy Diet? 5 Best Tips For A Healthy Diet Plan.

Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
