A 39-year-old man has claimed that he has undergone reverse aging by 37%. Chris Mirabile, the founder of Novos, a brand that deals in supplements for longevity, credits regular exercise and good sleep for his “biological age,” which he says to be 26.

He strongly advocates a life of rigorous workouts. Having a family history of obesity, he does not think that genetics were in his favor. Mirabile had suffered from a life-threatening seizure when he was 16, which was caused by a brain tumor.

After surviving that, he became passionate about living longer and having a healthy life. His passion for it drove him to build Novos, a company that upholds his vision of enlightening people about the importance of a good lifestyle.

Mirabile’s reverse aging claim corroborated by researchers?

Mirabile credits his reverse aging to a healthy and disciplined lifestyle. (Image by Alana Durso via Pexels)

Chris Mirabile, after suffering a brain tumor-caused seizure at 16, took up a passionate view of leading a healthy and long life and underwent vital lifestyle changes. He worked hard to improve his health and to experience reverse aging so that he can stay younger for long.

Mirabile has said to Insider that he took the DunedinPACE Test, which uses one’s blood to determine the pace or rate of their aging. The researchers at the Duke and Columbia universities developed the DunedinPACE Test. The test, on calculating biological age, revealed Mirabile’s fatality and disease rate to be like that of someone in their 20s.

Mirabile’s family history of obesity and poor health made him realize early on his fitness journey that he cannot hold his genes responsible for his reverse aging. He attributes his carefully maintained lifestyle as “accessible to the common, average person.” It includes a balanced diet, a proper sleep regimen and regular workouts.

He says:“

It’s not for billionaires or people spending $2 million a year on testing and so on,” but that “It’s for you and me, it’s for all of us.”

Practicing moderation is crucial to slow down aging

Mirabile admits to enjoying his favorite foods in moderation to aid his reverse aging. (Image by Foodie Factor via Pexel)

Mirabile’s approach includes much of the other things in moderation that let him enjoy the simple joys of life without adversely impacting his health.

Neither is he laidback and carefree with his routine, nor does he seem overly restrictive with it. That's because he finds an extremely strict lifestyle to be unsustainable.

He said about the same:

“You’re sacrificing so much from life, and you’re also taking things away from your loved ones who want to have fun and do things with you.”

In a week, Mirabile aims to consume minimally processed and nutrient-rich foods. His diet mainly includes fish, eggs, kimchi, sauerkraut and protein smoothies.

He includes a wide range of vegan or plant-based foods in his diet and practices intermittent fasting every day. Because of that, he focuses on maintaining an 8-hour window to have all his meals, which is usually around 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mirabile does not restrict himself from enjoying the kind of foods he likes every once in a while. He does, however, remain mindful of how they're prepared, as these foods can contain a high sugar content and can be high in saturated fats. These include pizza, pasta, sushi rolls, Thai food and tiramisu.

He enjoys all such foods but in moderation, having them as treats on weekends.

“I don't overindulge,” he says, “I eat just until I feel content.”

He balances his meals during the week and on weekends in a way that his overall bodyweight remains stable. If he orders pasta, he asks the dish to be prepared with nutritious ingredients like spinach, olive oil and garlic.

Chris Mirabile believes in simple living with dedicated schedule for a healthy lifestyle and reverse aging.

For one who wants to remain in good shape and at the peak of their health, maintaining a disciplined lifestyle with regular workouts and balanced food is of utmost importance.

Not only does it help you have an ailment-free life, but it also rewards you with longer-lasting youth along with a sound physique.