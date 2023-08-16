A 16-year study found that eating fish can help you live longer

A study that was conducted for 16 years, delving into the health data of scores of women and men, suggests that eating fish can effectively increase human lifespan. Researchers have also found supporting statistics for the study that indicate the beneficial effects of consuming fish on mortality rates.

Eating fish is one of the easiest and smartest ways to keep your entire system functioning well. This is because fish is the richest source of Omega-3 fatty acids, which are required for the healthy functioning of the brain and heart.

Apart from this, Omega-3 fatty acids are known to possess anti-inflammatory properties required for the healing and regeneration of cells. These vital elements reduce the risk of heart disease by managing cholesterol levels and promoting the utilization of healthy fats in the body.

The greatest health study ever carried out confirms that eating fish reduces mortality risk

Eating fish rich in Omega-3 fatty acids exerts beneficial effects on mortality rates (image by Pixabay via Pexels)

A team of experts and researchers recently tried to put a finger on the legitimacy of the assumption that eating fish affects mortality rates. They were faced with an enormous amount of data on the subject. Scientists dug up data and evidence from the NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study.

This stands to be the largest study on the subject of diet and health to have ever been carried out. The study collected dietary information on 180,580 women and 240,729 men over a period of 16 years, the results of which were then subsequently published in the Journal of Internal Medicine.

The fundamental point of discovery that has come through this research is that eating fish can reduce total mortality owing to its long chain of omega-3 fatty acids.

Going through the collective data, researchers have been able to determine the statistic of a 9% lower risk of mortality in people who were eating fish. This was in comparison with those who consumed the least amount of fish.

What were the determining statistics behind the research?

Eating fish can reduce mortality rates, statistics declare. (Image by Krisztina Papp via Pexels)

The researchers ran a process of determining the reasons for the reduced mortality risk in those who consumed more fish than those who didn’t. They were met with the following statistics and information regarding males who ate more fish:

A 37% reduction in mortality due to chronic liver disease

A 20% reduction in mortality due to respiratory disease

A 10% reduction in mortality due to cardiovascular disease

A 6% reduction in mortality due to cancer.

Additionally, the researchers found a total of 8% reduction in mortality rates among female participants who were eating fish compared to those who weren’t. Further, they found a 10% reduction in mortality due to cardiovascular disease and a 38% reduction in Alzheimer’s disease mortality. Researchers also discovered that those who took omega-3 had 15% and 18% reductions in mortality rates due to cardiovascular disease, respectively.

Top 10 fish to eat

According to medical experts, the healthiest fish to eat are oily fish such as salmon, mackerel, herring, and sardines. Not only do they possess greater levels of omega-3 fatty acids, but they also come loaded with vital minerals and vitamins that are beneficial for heart and brain health.

Following is a list of some of the best fish to eat:

1. Salmon

Salmon is a greatly-consumed oily fish that's rich in Omega-3 fatty acids (Image by Valeria Boltneva via Pexels)

A versatile and rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, approximately 200 grams of salmon can deliver about 44 grams of protein. Although wild salmon is way more preferable since it is not easily exposed to pollutants or antibiotics, farmed salmon is usually cheaper. One can also avail themselves of canned salmon for various culinary purposes.

However, it is advisable to get salmon that is ethically sourced, like those recommended by the Marine Conservation Society. Eating fish like salmon provides the body with the required amount of omega-3 fatty acids, which it cannot make on its own. However, processed or smoked salmon may contain high levels of sodium that one has to be careful of.

2. Tuna

Tuna is a great source of essential amino acids. (Image by Ioan Bilac via Pexels)

One of the most common fish consumed around the world, tuna, is famous for its unique taste and is especially available in the canned variety. Not only is it a great source of protein, but it also possesses all the vital amino acids required for the growth and development of the body.

100 grams of tuna fish provides you with your daily requirement of vitamin B12 and selenium, along with niacin (Vitamin B3). These are essentially required by the body to sustain energy levels and the nervous system.

3. Mackerel

Mackerel provides ample quantities of healthy fats and selenium. (Image via iStockphotos)

This fish comes loaded with healthy fats and selenium, which are essential for the proper function of the immune and thyroid systems. Rich in protein, this fish is popularly prepared and smoked, pretty much the way salmon is. However, do be aware of the nitrate content in smoked mackerel since it can be cancerous to the system.

Eating fish like mackerel can provide you with all the nutrients and vitamins you need in your diet. It is an oily fish that can be a healthy addition to your weekly diet, bringing in all the goodness of healthy fats.

4. Trout

Trout is a good source of Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D. (Image by Nataly GRB via Pexels)

This fish can be bought both farmed and wild since it is found in both coastal areas and freshwater rivers. A great source of Vitamin B12, Trout is much admired for its flavor. It is an oily fish and hence a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids.

Approximately 150g of cooked trout can provide you with over 100% of the recommended daily dosage of the mineral. Trout is also an excellent source of Vitamin D. Eating fish like trout will provide you with Vitamin D, which is essential for the proper functioning of the immune system.

5. Sardines

Sardine is a widely consumed oily fish (Image by Engin Akyurt via Pexels)

The sardine is another oily fish that can be purchased fresh, frozen, or canned. The canned variety of this fish is considered to be slightly more nutritious since you can consume it along with the skin and bones. Because of this, canned sardines, which are a bit smaller than regular sardines, are considered a good source of calcium.

Apart from this, sardines are also packed with other vital nutrients such as Vitamin B12, vitamin B3, zinc, iron, and selenium. These make the fish an excellent addition to your diet.

6. Cod

Cod is a white fish that is low in fat. (Image by Valeria Boltneva via Pexels)

Cod is a healthy white fish that is often used for the classic fish and chips meal. It is high in protein but low in fat. Cod is also a good source of Vitamin B12, which is required by the nervous system for functioning, and it may also help prevent the symptoms of depression.

Eating fish like cod will offer many health benefits, including Vitamin B12, which is also required to regulate the energy levels in our bodies. It can be bought frozen, although the fish is usually available for most of the year.

7. Herring

The Herring is an affordable option of a good source of Vitamin D (Image via Pexels)

The silvery herring is a highly affordable fish that is also a high source of Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids. One of the greatest advantages of eating fish like herring is that it is one of the safest and cleanest ocean fish to consume, having the least amount of mercury content.

Silver herring could be a great addition to the diet for those who cannot get enough sunlight, owing to its vitamin D levels. For such individuals, it might assist in maintaining the appropriate levels of vitamin D in the body.

8. Tilapia

The Tilapia is a popularly consumed fish that is a rich source of phosphorous (Image Kindel Media via Pexels)

Often getting a bad reputation for being a bottom feeder, the Tilapia comes loaded with vitamin B12, phosphorous, niacin, and potassium. It is sometimes described as the boneless and skinless chicken breast of the sea, owing to its neutral taste.

It is also popularly consumed in the United States, along with tuna and salmon. Tilapia is an affordable alternative to most of the fish that have been discussed here and, hence, could be easily included in a weekly diet regimen for everybody.

9. Anchovies

Anchovies can be a healthy snack alternative to food consisting of trans fat. (Image via Pexels)

Tiny anchovies come loaded with calcium, iron, and Vitamin B12, making for a quick and fun snack alternative to salty treats such as chips and crackers. A single serving of anchovies, which can contain about 5 small fish, comes with 42 calories, 2 grams of fat, and about 6 grams of protein. Eating fish like anchovies provides you with a quarter of the daily recommended amount of selenium, along with 400 milligrams of omega-3 fatty acids.

10. Halibut

The Halibut is one fish that delivers a high amount protein along with multiple vital nutrients. (Image via Freepik)

Halibut is a versatile fish that can make a place for itself in almost all kinds of diets. It is a rich source of potassium, magnesium, niacin, Vitamin D, and Vitamin B6. It can actually provide you with more protein per calorie than most fish varieties and even beef or poultry. Every serving of this fish contains about 19.2 grams of protein.

Halibut can easily fit into post-workout regimens given its high protein content, which is required for muscle healing and growth. Another significant function of a protein-rich diet is to satiate the appetite, thus curbing hunger pangs and cravings. This effectively leads to the burning of excess calories in the body, helping with weight control.

Fish, a great protein alternative to red meat, contributes a high amount of essential minerals and vitamins to one’s diet. The NHS and American Heart Association (AHA) recommend having at least two large portions of fish in a week. The recommendation also mentions eating fish with a higher oily fat content, such as salmon, herring, or mackerel. Such fish are sources of high levels of Omega-3 essential fatty acids, which are also important for mood regulation.

Thus, eating fish could mean more than just having a delicacy in every way.