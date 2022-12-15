5 Ab Roller Exercises for a Sculpted Core

A terrific way to supplement any core routine is by introducing ab roller exercises. These workouts can help you build strength all over, improve balance, and improve stability in addition to toning and shaping your arms, back, and core.

Ab rollers are made to move easily across most types of flooring. Typically, it has handles on either side of the middle wheel. As you roll it forward and backward, this wheel, along with clutching both handles, puts your core into overdrive.

Do ab rollers work? The answer is a big YES! Using this piece of exercise gear during the extension movement allows you to focus on many core muscles.

Best Ab Roller Exercises

Ab roller exercises are one of the best methods for achieving a six-pack, which many people dream of. While an ab roller cannot replace a healthy diet, it can assist you in building core strength, which among other things lowers your risk of developing back issues.

Here’s a list of some of the best ab roller exercises to get a defined core:

1) Ab roller plank

You can practice holding an ab roller while supporting your weight on it with the aid of this workout. This ab roller exercise will engage your entire core - upper, lower, and sides - just like the regular plank.

Instructions to follow:

Start with your hands on the ab wheel handles in a modified push-up stance, and get down on your knees.

Make sure your arms are fully extended.

Once you have a firm grasp, raise your knees off the floor such that your toes and the ab wheel are the only things remaining on the floor.

Your head, shoulders, and ankles should all be in a straight line.

For 40 to 60 seconds, keep holding this position.

2) Ab roller knee tucks

Rolling out with your feet as opposed to your hands is how you do a knee tuck. This ab roller exercise works the lower abs as well as the obliques, shoulders, arms, and other stabilizer muscles very well. You will need a roller with foot straps.

Instructions to follow:

Get into a plank position once your feet are safely fastened to the foot attachments. With your back straight and your hands directly beneath your shoulders.

Bring both knees up to your chest and then begin to roll in the wheel while maintaining a straight back and upper torso.

Get back into a plank position by extending your knees.

3) Ab roller pikes

Ab wheel pikes are even better for your lower abs and deep core. For this ab roller exercise, just like the ab roller knee tucks, you should have an ab roller with foot straps.

Instructions to follow:

Get into a plank position and fasten your feet to the ab wheel.

Put your wrists under your elbows and your entire body in alignment from head to toe.

Bring the roller in close to you while keeping your legs straight. Your torso and legs ought to be arranged in a V.

Once you achieve peak V, pause for a second. Return to the starting position gradually after that.

4) Kneeling ab wheel rollout

Both the ab wheel and a barbell with sufficient rotation are suitable for use with this workout. This ab roller exercise is simpler on your knees, while on your feet, it is more difficult.

Instructions to follow:

Kneel down on a mat.

Put the ab wheel in front of you and place your hands on the grips with your arms fully extended.

Put your body into a plank position by progressively pushing the ab wheel away from you while maintaining a straight back and arms.

In the complete variation, you will fully extend your body till your torso is close to the ground and your arms are extended as far in front of you as they will go before returning to the beginning position.

5) V roll-outs

This is a great ab roller exercise to start with when trying to perfect the ab wheel rollout. It focuses on each of your sides individually.

Instructions to follow:

Grab the roller handles as you start to kneel.

Roll slowly and at a 45-degree angle to your right while keeping your arms out in front of you.

Go back to your starting position and then slowly roll to the left.

For 5 to 8 repetitions, repeat while switching sides.

Conclusion

The upper body and core muscles are thoroughly activated by the ab roller, a compact but durable piece of exercise equipment. It has a wheel that glides across most surfaces effortlessly and is attached with handles on each side.

Ab roller exercises are one of the hardest to master when done correctly in order to develop core strength at the next level. Only those with a strong base in fitness should attempt the exercise because it requires both strength and stability for successful execution.

