5 Anti-aging Yoga Poses for Glowing Skin

Naturally glowing skin is one of the simplest signs of good health. If your body is healthy from the inside, your skin will glow.

However, how can you naturally get glowing skin that is acne, pimple, and blemish free? By choosing a healthy lifestyle. By healthy lifestyle, we do not mean that you need to start eating lettuce, and give up your burgers.

Balance is key to living a healthy life. Eating healthy, staying hydrated, sleeping on time and exercising daily are all tenets of a lifestyle that's needed for optimum functioning of the body.

Yoga, too, can play a role in your skincare regimen. Skin issues are generally caused by an unhealthy gut and stressful life. Yoga has the potential to alleviate any internal health issues and gut problems, helping you get a beautiful glow.

Anti-Aging Yoga Poses for Glowing Skin

Check out the following five anti-aging yoga poses for glowing skin that you can easily perform on alternate days:

1) Adho Mukha Svanasana

Instructions:

Get down on all fours. Form a table with your back as the table top and your hands and feet as the table legs.

Lifting the hips up, straighten the knees and elbows, and form an inverted 'V' with your body as you exhale.

Keep your hands at shoulder width and feet at hip width and parallel. Point your toes straight ahead.

Put your hands on the ground. Spread your shoulders apart. Touch the ears to the inner arms to lengthen the neck.

Take long, deep breaths while holding the downward dog stance. Take a look at your navel.

Exhale. Return to the table yoga stance by bending the knees. Relax.

Benefits:

This asana will send blood rushing down to your face. If you hold the asana for 30 seconds, you will allow gravity and your body to do their magic. Performing this asana daily can give you glowing skin that's free from pimples and blemishes.

It improves flexibility, strengthens the spine, and boosts core strength.

The asana rejuvenates you by sending oxygenated blood to your brain. It can improve your memory and retention power as well.

2) Simhasana

Instructions:

Kneel on the floor, and cross your legs such that your right ankle crosses over the back of your left ankle.

Allow the feet to point outwards and the perineum to press down on the top of the heels.

Stretch your neck and spine towards the ceiling by pressing your palms against the floor and stretching your fingers.

Inhale through your mouth while opening your mouth and stretching out your tongue.

Keep your eyes wide open, and exhale through your mouth, generating the characteristic 'Haa' sound.

Benefits:

Improves blood circulation, particularly in the face, and nourishes it from within. This is a great anti-ageing face yoga exercise.

It eliminates wrinkles and give you glowing skin.

The nerves of the eyes are activated, which improves your vision.

3) Hastapadasana

Instructions:

Keep your back straight and feet together.

Maintain a slight bend in your knees, arms by your sides, and toes pointed forward.

Inhale now, and slowly lift your arms above your head.

Exhale, and take a step forward. Make sure you're bending from the hips.

Allow your extended arms to rest on the ground.

Hold this position for ten seconds before returning to the starting position.

Repeat this asana five times.

Benefits:

The standing forward bend helps the skin fight free radicals, which prevents premature aging.

It stimulates the neurological system and improves blood circulation to the head and fac. The asana can give you glowing skin when performed daily.

It tones the abdominal organs and makes the spine more flexible.

4) Dhanurasana

Instructions:

Lie down on your stomach.

Bend your legs from the knees, and grasp your ankles with your hands.

Pull your body upwards till your thighs and torso are in the air, and you're balanced on your tummy.

With a smile on your face, inhale normally.

Benefits:

This asana improves digestion and appetite. A healthy gut helps root out digestive issues that can manifest as skin problems.

It can help eliminate toxins from the body, helping improve skin health.

This yoga pose helps balance your hormones and can get you glowing skin.

Moreover, it also eliminates back pain issues caused primarily by incorrect sitting positions.

5) Matsyasana

Instructions:

Lie on your back.

Cross your legs so that your ankles are comfortably resting on your thighs and your knees and thighs are flat on the floor.

Rest your elbows on the ground, and slowly elevate your chest so that your head is drawn in and your crown is resting on the floor.

It's critical that your elbows bear your bodyweight rather than your head.

Breathe regularly, and hold until you're at ease.

Lift your head first, then your torso, and finally your legs as you release.

Benefits:

This pose can help improve blood circulation to your head and face. Not only will it help you get glowing skin but also help increase the flow of nutrients to your hair.

This pose can stimulate the thyroid gland and help optimize its function. As imbalanced hormones can cause acne, performing poses like Matsyasana can help combat that.

Takeaway

For a glowing skin, a holistic approach is of utmost importance. No one approach or practice can bring you skin that glows, so you must focus on following a healthy lifestyle as a whole.

If you want to look good on the outside, you need to feel good from the inside. Following a healthy eating pattern, timely sleep schedule, drinking plenty of water, and exercising regularly are all important if you want glowing skin and hair.

Yoga not only improves external appearance but also purifies the inner organs, resulting in glowing skin. When performed correctly, yoga asanas promote longevity and have many anti-aging benefits.

