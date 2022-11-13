5 Back Fat Exercises You Can Do at Home Without Equipment

Bra bulge, back fat or call it whatever you like, this stubborn fat is difficult to chase away.

Despite our greatest efforts to lose weight, fat persistently sticks to some parts of the body. Fat around our shoulders and back contribute to the dreaded "bra bulge" on the upper body.

It's simple to overlook your back when working out, but back fat exercises are just as crucial as those for your arms, legs, and core. We frequently concentrate on the body parts that are visible in the mirror and that we perceive to be the most noticeable, but building a strong back and shoulders has many advantages.

To prevent pain, damage, and poor posture, it is essential to perform back fat exercises. An added bonus is that these exercises eliminate back fat as well. You won't have to stress about unattractive bra bulges or muffin tops, and your back will look strong, toned, and seductive.

Best Back Fat Exercises You Can Do Without Equipment

Around 100s people look up to back fat exercises, so it's time for a candid discussion on the subject.

First of all, let's be clear about one thing right away: spot reduction is a fallacy. Instead, concentrate on lowering your overall body fat and work on building back muscles through exercise.

Check out this list of back fat exercises to be included in your routine:

1) Prone lat pull down

This variation of the classic lat pull-down is one of the top back fat exercises. It helps in strengthening your shoulders and lats as well as upper back muscles.

Here’s how to do it:

Lay on the ground face down.

Extend your hands upwards with thumbs facing the roof.

Next, pull in your shoulder blades, also known as the scapulae, and bend your elbows so that they are at your sides as if you were going to put them in your back pocket.

Hold this position for around 20-30 seconds before returning to the starting position.

Do not arch your lower back during this exercise; keep your glutes engaged the entire time.

2) TYIs

TYIs is a fantastic back fat exercise to enhance your overall posture while enhancing your back and core strength.

Here’s how to do it:

Lay your belly on the ground or on any flat surface.

Make use of your back muscles by raising your chest.

Form a "T" with your arms raised.

Put them into a "Y" shape slowly.

Slowly form an "I" with them.

This counts as one rep. Aim to perform 15-20 reps.

3) Bridges

Bridges exercise is not only a great back fact exercise but also one of the best exercises for a stronger butt.

Here’s how to do it:

Get down on your back on any flat surface.

Your knees should be at a 90-degree angle.

Lift your buttocks up till your back is straight while keeping your feet flat on the floor.

After remaining in this position for 10 to 15 seconds, gently lower yourself to the floor.

Before finishing a set, repeat this exercise 10 to 20 times.

4) Superman pose

The Superman pose is a powerful back fat exercise that targets and shapes your glutes and hamstrings, along with your lower back.

Here’s how to do it:

With your arms and legs extended, supinely lie on your stomach.

Lift both your arms and legs up towards the ceiling at the same time, keeping them straight (but not locked), and your torso still.

Your body should now be arranged into an extended "U" shape. Your arms and legs rise several inches off the floor as your back arches.

One rep is accomplished by holding the position for two to five seconds before releasing.

Do 3-5 sets of 8 repetitions.

5) Towel slide lat pull down

With just a slight adjustment—changing the handle you're holding—you can perform lat pull-downs in several ways. Towel slide pulldown is one such variation.

Here’s how to do it:

Place your face on the ground and raise a towel above your head.

Squeeze your glutes while stabilizing your core.

By bending your upper back and squeezing your scapulae together, you can move the towel closer to your chest.

Slide the towel along the floor and slowly bring it back up to the ceiling.

Repeat 10-15 times.

Conclusion

The pursuit of a defined, strong back is a fantastic investment in your health. With the aforementioned back fat exercises, your back will be stronger and less prone to strains and accidents.

If you combine a healthy diet with these 5 exercises, you can quickly lose that troublesome back fat!

