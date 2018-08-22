Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Back Workouts For Women To Get Toned Back

Malavika Kanoria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
62   //    22 Aug 2018, 11:42 IST

You are certain about the exercises you want to do for your abs, legs and arms but are not sure about what you must do for your back? Well, we have been there too. That is when we realized, a lot of us work out at home and do not have heavy equipment at our disposal. All we have, at the most, is a set of dumbbells and a pull-up bar. Toning and shaping your back with just these? Is it even possible? Yes, it absolutely is! But before we get started with the back workout tips, here are some mantras that you must keep in mind:

1.    Your back is made out of many muscle groups. Targeting each of them should be your goal. Do exercises that cover most of these groups and make sure that you complete your movements and maintain proper angles and posture.

2.    When you get in the contracted position, pausing for 1-2 seconds is very important. These pauses are not seen as rest periods, they are incorporated to trigger specific muscle groups to get the most out of the workout.

3.    Always be aware of the position of your hand. The placement of your arm determines the area of the back you work on. Your elbows are important too, as they help in activating muscle groups.

4.    ‘Changing your grip’ is the key. It is not worthless to pay attention to it. The grip has a lot to do when it comes to activating a certain area of your back.

5.    Do not aim to do these exercises everyday. 3-4 days in a week is perfect. Your back muscles need time to rejuvenate. Increase sets and reps to build mass and tone your muscles.

Also, read 5 Easy To Do Back Exercises For Women.

Now let us dive into the best back workout for women who want to shape and tone their back:

