5 Best Ab Exercises to Spice Up Your Core Workout Routine

It's no secret that abs are integral to a chiseled physique. No matter the season, the abs shouldn't go untrained—even if you're not showing off your ripped six-pack. Of course, you certainly don't want a beer belly.

It's always the perfect time to spice up your workout routine through HIIT, weight training, and everything in between. Grab a medicine ball and a pair of dumbbells, and get ready to attack your abs and obliques with the following exercises, workouts, and nutrition tips.

Best Ab Exercises to Make Your Workout Fun

Here's a look at five of the best exercises:

1. Hollowman or Hollow Hold

This exercise is an isometric hold, which means the core contracts while the body remains still. This is a great exercise to build a strong foundation for the core. It's also useful for those who experience pain in the lower back, as it focuses on that area without moving.

How should you do it?

Lie on your back with legs at a 45-degree angle and arms by your sides.

Pull in your stomach, quads, and glutes to create a flat stomach.

Lift up your shoulders, and pull them away from your ears by engaging the diaphragm so that you can breathe deeply.

Tuck in your chin while keeping it parallel to the ground.

2) High Plank

High planks are the best way to strengthen the core and ab muscles, improve balance and body coordination, and increase flexibility. They're used by many professional boxers, hockey players, cricketers, and football players.

How should you do it?

Lie down on your belly, and stretch your legs and arms out.

Make sure to keep your neck and back straight, and avoid arching your lower back.

Tuck in your butt, and keep your stomach tight and core engaged throughout the exercise.

Squeeze your legs together, engaging your glutes to avoid lower back pain.

3) Glute Bridge

It's an effective exercise to increase core stability, build strength in the glutes, and keep the ab muscles tight. The glute bridge can help stabilize the torso and strengthen the glutes.

How to do it?

Lie on the floor with your heels firmly planted on the ground and back flat.

Tighten your abs, and pull your belly button into your body to avoid arching your back. Drive through your heels to lift your hips off the ground.

Contract the muscles in your butt till they're fully extended — the tension should be felt there but not in the lower back.

4) Superman Pull

The Superman pull strengthens the erector spinae muscles and the surrounding muscles that support the spine. It promotes good posture and reduces risk of injury. Moreover, it requires no equipment, so you can do it anywhere.

How to do it?

Lie face-down on the ground with your arms above your head.

Bend your arms and legs so that only your feet and head touch the ground.

Lift your upper body off the ground, contracting your back muscles and glutes.

Lower your body in reverse order, bending at the knees first, and lowering the torso followed by the arms.

5) Leg Raise

Leg lifts are a great move to master, as they work the abs, hips, and lower back, making them ideal for building strength in those areas. Sit-ups and crunches work the abs but don't recruit other stabilizing muscles like leg lifts.

How to do it?

Lie on your back with your legs straight and together and arms by your sides.

Keep your chin tucked in and core engaged. Keep your back flat against the floor.

You shouldn't place a hand under it.

Slowly lower your legs to just above the floor, and return to the starting position.

How To Get Started With Core Workout Routine

Core work can happen any time and anywhere, whether you're trying to squeeze in an extra few minutes at the gym or adding core exercises to your usual routine.

1) Start a fitness routine slowly, focusing on core exercises and gradually increasing the time and difficulty of your workout sessions. It can be helpful to vary your workout routines; try different exercises and activities to keep things fresh.

2) Core exercises don't have to be a big deal. Just do a few stretches during the day, a few times a week, and it will all add up.

3) Add a few extra core exercises to your strength training routine, if you can. If that becomes easy, do them three times a week, or add some core exercises during the day for variety.

Takeaway

Doing just 3-5 minutes of core work can help enhance your entire exercise programme. By prioritizing the development of core muscles, you will improve your posture, balance, and overall strength. That will result in more effective workouts, quicker results and a more sustainable workout plan for the long run.

Poll : Have you tried any of these workouts? Yes! Nope 0 votes