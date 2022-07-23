6 Weight Loss Workouts to Lose Beer Belly Fat in Men

To reduce beer belly fat, you need to work on the entire body and reduce the overall percentage of body fat. The credibility of spot reduction or targeting a specific area to lose weight is questionable. That's why if you want to lose beer belly fat, it's crucial to reduce the overall fat in the body.

Beer belly fat is considered bad for health, as it's often associated with stroke, diabetes, heart disease, increased blood pressure and cholesterol. Beer belly fat is the fat that surrounds the organs of your abdomen region, which is detrimental for your health.

It increases the chances of chronic diseases, especially in men. So, rather than solely focusing on losing beer belly fat for aesthetic reasons, you should do it to improve your overall health and well-being.

Best Weight Loss Workouts for Men to Lose Beer Belly Fat

Here are six of the best weight loss workouts that can help men lose beer belly fat:

1) Mountain Climber

Mountain climber is one of the best weight loss workouts for men to lose beer belly fat. It's an amalgamation of muscle training and cardio workouts that enable you to blast body fat in no time. Additionally, it can also help in getting a chiselled look for your abdomen and pave the way for washboard abs.

A mountain climber is a simple and versatile exercise that can be done without any equipment. This exercise also tones your thighs and hip muscles. It's a super effective exercise that keeps your legs, core, shoulders, legs and arms engaged.

2) Donkey Kickback

Donkey kicks can help men lose their beer belly fat by burning a high number of calories and reducing weight faster. Several variations of donkey kicks with weights and resistance bands can also be included to burn calories faster and reduce body fat.

Besides helping lose beer belly fat, donkey kicks can also help correct muscle asymmetry by working on both sides of the body unilaterally. The stance required for this exercise improves the overall posture of the body, making it beneficial for people with desk jobs. Furthermore, it's a low-impact workout that protects your back from injuries.

3) Dumbbell Lunge

Dumbbell lunge is a functional body workout that works on the lower and middle sections of the body. This compound workout allows you to lose beer belly fat efficiently along with strengthening leg muscles, such as quads and hamstrings.

One major advantage of dumbbell lunge besides effective weight management is that it helps in everyday movements, such as walking, bending, climbing and more. Dumbbell lunges are also a good workout for athletes, as they facilitate various lower body movements along with enhancing the balance and coordination of the body.

4) Burpee

Burpee is an explosive, full-body workout that men can use to lose beer belly fat. This explosive workout combines the movement of both squats and push-ups along with working the major muscle groups in the body.

Studies have shown that regularly doing burpees can help burn through beer belly fat faster and more effectively. It engages all the major muscles from head to toe along with crushing a high number of calories. Additionally, burpees also rev up your metabolism, which can be beneficial in the long term.

5) Kettlebell Swing

Kettlebell swings are low-impact yet high-intensity workouts that help men lose beer belly fat effectively. That means kettlebell swings will crush a high number of calories in a short amount of time, making them time efficient.

This is an all-effective strength training and cardio workout that buildx muscle mass and at the same time boost cardio fitness. This full-body workout is also beneficial for building functional strength in the body along with boosting balance and flexibility.

The explosive movement of the workout also boosts athleticism and power in the body.

6) Bicycle Crunch

Bicycle crunch mixes strength with cardio training, which makes it one of the great workouts to lose beer belly fat.

The movement of this exercise works on core muscles, such as obliques, transverse abdominis and leg muscles, such as quads and thighs. This exercise targets deep and superficial core muscles that are often neglected in workouts.

Regularly doing bicycle crunches also help in building endurance and power in the body. Besides, bicycle crunches help in lowering the risk of injury, improving power and increasing body stability.

