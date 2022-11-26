5 Best Barbell Exercises to Grow Glutes

Barbell exercises are an excellent way to grow the glutes, if that's what you're looking for. Glutes, in general, are a muscle group many people overlook while working out.

It's important, though, to work out the glutes, as they play an important role in posture and stability. The glutes, which are known for their power and strength, are made up of three separate muscles: the gluteus maximus, gluteus medius, and gluteus minimus.

These muscles not only help you walk, sit, run, and jump, but they're also known for their curvaceous appearance. However, glutes can vary in shape and size. If your glutes aren't as big as you'd like, there are exercises you can do to help them grow bigger, and barbell exercises are the best for that purpose.

Barbell Exercises to Grow Glutes

Check out the following five best barbell exercises you can do to grow your glutes:

1) Barbell Hip Thrust

Instructions:

Place yourself on the floor with your back against a bench. Bend your knees, and place your feet flat on the ground at hip-distance apart.

Rest your upper back on the bench's edge, and slowly lift or slide the bar over your legs and into the crease of your hips. The plates should rest on the floor.

Maintaining the position of your upper back on the bench, drive through your heels to lift your hips towards the ceiling while keeping your upper back in place.

At the peak, pause, and squeeze your glutes.

Slowly and deliberately lower your butt back towards the ground to complete one repetition.

Perform 8-12 repetitions.

2) Barbell Reverse Lunge

Instructions:

In a squat rack, grasp the barbell with your hands, keeping them more than shoulder-width apart.

Under the bar, push your upper back against it so that it rests on the top of your upper back.

Take a few backward steps away from the squat rack while standing up. Separate your feet by shoulder width.

Raise the left foot, and take a two-foot step back, landing on the ball of the foot and keeping the heel off the ground. Both knees should be bent till the right quad and left shin are almost parallel to the floor.

The torso should have a slight forward lean so that the back is flat and not arched or rounded. The right knee should be in front of the right foot, with the buttocks and core engaged.

To return to standing, press your right heel into the ground to complete one repetition.

Perform 8-12 reps per leg.

3) Barbell Deadlift

Instructions:

Stand upright with your feet shoulder-width apart behind a barbell.

Maintaining a tight core and flat back, sit your hips back; bend your knees slightly, and press them out to the sides. Lean your torso forward while maintaining a forward lean.

Grab the bar with your hands shoulder-width apart and palms facing inwards.

Push your feet into the ground, and stand tall while pulling the load with you and maintaining straight arms. At the top, bring your hips forward, and squeeze your abs and glutes.

To return the weight to the floor, slowly reverse the movement by bending your knees and pushing your butt back.

Always keep the bar close to your body, and maintain a flat back to complete one repetition.

Perform 8-12 reps.

4) Barbell Back Squat

Instructions:

With your hands wider than shoulder-width apart, grab a barbell inside a squat rack.

Duck beneath the bar, and press your upper back against it so that the bar rests on the top of your upper back.

Stand up, and take a few steps back away from the squat rack.

Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder width apart and toes turned out an inch or two.

Lower into a squat by pushing your hips back and bending your knees, with the knees slightly out to the sides.

Squat till your quads are parallel to the ground or shallower if your mobility allows for that.

To get back up, push through both heels to complete one repetition.

Perform 8-12 reps.

5) Barbell Glute Bridge

Instructions:

Lie on your back with your legs extended on the floor.

Roll the bar up your thighs till it reaches your lap (you may want to place a towel on your hips ,or attach a pad to the bar for comfort).

Brace your abs, and press your heels into the floor to extend your hips, bringing them in line with your torso.

After you've rested, simply slide your body under the bar, and begin the glute bridge.

Takeaway

The aforementioned glute barbell exercises can be performed together or separately in combination with other workouts. However, it'smost beneficial to work out the glutes on the day you work out your lower body.

