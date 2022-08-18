5 Best Battle Rope Exercises for Beginners

Battle rope exercises are quite common for cardio and strength-building. These exercises provide several benefits, including providing a full body workout by targeting the shoulders, core, arms, and lower body. These low-impact workouts are a good way to improve cardiorespiratory fitness and enhance athletic performance.

Battle rope exercises are great alternatives to keep the workout routine interesting. You can build significant explosive strength in the body by incorporating battle rope exercises in your regular workout routine.

Best Battle Rope Exercises

Here're the five best battle rope exercises beginners can include in their workout session:

1) Rope Slam

Rope slams are one of the basic exercises that burn fat from your body along with building explosive strength in the upper body.

How to do it?

Start off in a standing position with your feet hip-distance apart and each hand holding the ropes. Keep your core engaged, shoulders rolled back, and knees slightly bent.

Press onto the balls of your feet to straighten your legs, and raise both ropes above your shoulder level. When the ropes are at the top position, immediately slam them to the ground with all the force you can muster. Reverse the movement, and repeat.

2) Alternating Wide Circle

Alternating wide circles put great focus on the arms and significantly enhance grip strength.

How to do it?

Start off in a standing position with your feet hip-distance apart, while each palm clutches the rope. With bent knees, engaged core, and rolled back shoulders, swing one rope outwards in a circular movement with your right hand.

As the rope on the right side returns to its starting position, swing it outwards and sideward with your left hand. Alternate sides, and repeat. For an added challenges and resistance, you can create reverse circles with the ropes.

3) Battle Ropes Kneeling Wave

This is one of the simplest yet most effective battle rope exercises you can do while assuming the kneeling position on the ground. It places great emphasis on the upper body and help build stronger muscles.

How to do it?

Assume a tall kneeling position on the ground with your back upright, and clutch the battle ropes in a neutral grip with some slack.

Raise one arm up, and flick your palms such that you're throwing the rope away and up before bringing that arm down. As the arm comes down, raise the other arm upm and repeat the same movement carried out earlier. Keep alternating sides, and repeat.

4) Jumping Power Slam

Jumping power slams help in boosting the power output of the body along with enhancing the coordination of the hands and legs. Regularly doing this exercise can also help improve body balance.

How to do it?

Start off by holding the ropes in each palm while your feet are positioned hip-distance apart. Descend into a squat position with an engaged core, and press onto the balls of your feet to jump up.

With the jumping movement, swing both ropes as high as possible. Softly land back on your feet as you slam the ropes onto the ground. Repeat.

5) Unilateral Wave

Unilateral waves are one of the most basic rope slam exercises. They help in burning a high number of calories along with torching fat from the body. This exercise is one of the simplest and most effective ones to include in your workout routine.

How to do it?

Start off in a standing position with your feet hip-distance apart while clutching the ropes with your hands. Do not hold the ropes tightly, and let them have some slack.

Tighten your core. Roll your shoulders backward, and slightly bend your knees. Swing one rope off any side, and as you strike the said rope back on the ground, swing the other rope with your opposite hand. Make sure the rope movements are opposite on both sides. That means as one rope is on the ground, the other should be in the air. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned battle rope exercises are some of the best and most effective workouts beginners can incorporate into their training routine. These exercises target several muscle groups in the body, building strength in both the upper and lower body.

Beginners are advised to start battle rope exercises with shorter and lighter ropes to avoid injury. When you build strength and stability, you can try these workouts with thicker and longer ropes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav