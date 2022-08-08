6 Best Exercise Machines for Total Body Workout

In the gym, exercise machines tend to play a crucial role in providing a total body workout and ensuring overall wellbeing. There are a wide variety of options for you to select from, such as rowing machines, treadmills, inversion machines, abs roller machines, stationary bikes and more.

You can choose a machine workout based on your fitness goals and target muscles. One of the major advantages of these machines is that you can easily modify the intensity of the workout according to your fitness level.

Here are the six best exercise machines that you can use for a total body workout.

Ideal Exercise Machines to ensure a Total Body Workout

1) Rowing Machine

Rowing machines are some of the best exercise essentials that provide a total body workout. The machine engages both the upper and lower body, targeting major muscle groups such as glutes, calves, obliques, arms, quads, pecs, abdominals and obliques.

The combination of cardio, strength movement, and rowing machine will help in boosting the endurance and power of one's body. Due to its efficiency, you can quickly burn a high number of calories and engage all the major muscle groups across your body.

Sessions on the rowing machine will especially help you burn a lot of calories without placing too much strain on your joints, making it a low-impact workout. You can easily modify this exercise as it allows you to control pace and movement.

2) Elliptical Machine

The elliptical machine is often one of the most sought-after exercise essentials as it entails several benefits, including providing total body workouts. The machine will significantly boost your overall fitness by providing a decent aerobic workout.

This will also help in enhancing your cardio capacity as well as stamina. If done correctly, this machine will effectively target your core muscles, hamstrings, chest, biceps, glutes, quads and triceps.

Through the use of an elliptical machine, you can do both a steady workout as well as high-intensity training. An elliptical machine workout will help in torching a high number of calories in a short period of time, allowing effective weight management.

With that being said, regularly working out with this machine will not only strengthen the bones but will also help in improving the balance of the body.

3) Treadmill

The treadmill is one of the most popular exercise machines in the gym for total body workouts. It is an outstanding aerobic exercise that will significantly boost your cardiovascular health by elevating your heart rate and getting your blood pumping in no time.

Ensuring better management of cholesterol and pressure levels, this workout will reduce the risk associated with cardiovascular diseases.

Furthermore, the treadmill will help in torching fat and strengthening the muscles, specifically targeting the calves, thighs and glutes. Coupled with that, treadmill sessions are definitely better than running outdoors on pavements or roads as they reduce the impact and strain on your joints and bones.

4) Gym Ball

Gym balls tend to be one of the best exercise machines for a total body workout. There are plenty of exercises that you can do using the gym ball which will help in effectively engaging several muscle groups throughout your entire body. It will especially engage your core muscles and give a more chiseled look to your abdominals.

Different types of gym ball exercises will help in avoiding monotony, along with uniquely targeting the muscles in your body. Properly doing gym ball exercises will boost your explosive power, whilst strengthening your arm and core muscles.

5) Stairmaster

Stairmaster is one of the dynamic exercise machines for total body workouts, as it provides numerous benefits such as strengthening the body, burning fat, toning muscles, and engaging the core region.

The stairmaster workout will vastly enhance cardiovascular health, along with burning a high number of calories. Furthermore, it is good for supporting lung health as it will help with respiratory functions.

Seesions on the stairmaster will strengthen numerous muscles throughout your body, including quads, hamstrings, calves, and core.

6) Cable Cross Machine

In terms of total body workouts, cable cross machines ensure versatility and efficiency. Furthermore, it will unilaterally work your body and correct muscle imbalances on both sides.

Most of the exercises that you do with other machines or free weights can be done using cable crossovers.

Readers are encouraged to try and incorporating these machines into their workouts to ensure better results. A total body workout goes a long way in achieving one's fitness goals and certainly warrants different types of machines and techniques.

