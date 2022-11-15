5 Best Bodybuilding Exercises for Beginners

There are many basic bodybuilding exercises for beginners to get started. Athletes in strength sports such as powerlifting or weightlifting must practice specific movements to compete. Bodybuilding, meanwhile, is significantly less limited. Bodybuilding's purpose is to train the muscles and not to train a certain movement pattern.

Technique is a fairly important part of bodybuilding. If you do a variety of bodybuilding exercises but not with the right technique, you will likely develop muscle imbalance, which will be difficult to get rid of. Lifting is a technical skill as well as a means to an end for absolute beginners.

While bodybuilding exercises aren't necessarily as complex as the sumo deadlift or clean & jerk, you still need to grasp the fundamentals before you can start moving further.

If the workouts you do are the means by which you acquire muscle, sloppy performance will result in sloppy increases. Taking the time to ensure that proper form can set you up for long-term success in the gym.

One other aspect you need to remember is that you should perform bodybuilding exercises targeting all the muscles. Of course, you need to focus on your mirror muscles, but dont forget the other muscles, as these will help build balance and overall strength.

Best Bodybuilding Exercises for Beginners

Check out the five best bodybuilding exercises for beginners:

1) Bench Press

This exercise is best for building the pectoral or chest muscles. It's a favorite chest exercise among bodybuilders. A flat bench and a barbell setup are required for it.

Instructions:

Lie down on the power rack's bench.

With your hands wider than shoulder width, grip the barbell above you. Remove the barbell from the rack.

Raise your arms straight out in front of you. Reduce it to the center of your chest.

Straighten your arms again, and raise the barbell to the starting position, pushing it away from your chest.

Do 15-20 reps.

2) Barbell Row

This is a beginner-level exercise to strengthen the back muscles. Dumbbells are commonly used, but barbells are more useful for bodybuilders.

Instructions:

Hold the barbell in front of you while standing upright with your feet hip-distance apart.

Bring your hips forward. To maintain stability, hinge your knees slightly.

Allow your arms to fall straight down, suspending the barbell below you, right in line with your shoulders.

Raise the barbell to your diaphragm. Draw your elbows close to your body, bending and pointing upward.

Return the barbell to its starting position.

Repeat 15-20 times.

3) Barbell Squat

Another basic bodybuilding exercise, the barbell squat is a part of every bodybuilding routine. It targets the legs and core, especially the thighs.

Instructions:

Stand in front of the barbell, and descend below it, allowing it to rest on your shoulders behind your neck. Grip it at equal distance from your neck.

Step back, and unrack the barbell. Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart.

By bending your knees, you may push your hips back and lower them. Reduce your weight till your thighs are parallel to the ground.

To return to the starting position, push yourself up by straightening your legs.

Repeat 15-20 times.

4) Cable Curl

This beginners' bodybuilding exercise is excellent for building muscular arms. Cable curls are similar to standard barbell bicep curls but with increased tension on the muscles due to the resistance.

Instructions:

Grip the bar with your arms straight and hands facing forward (supinated grip). Maintain a shoulder-width distance between your hands.

Bend your arms at the elbows, and curl the bar up towards your chin.

Let go of the bar, and return to the starting position, straightening your arms out.

Do 15-20 reps of the motion.

5) Overhead Press

This is a shoulder sculpting and strengthening bodybuilding exercise. It's also beneficial in improving push strength and is also known as a military press.

Instructions:

Stand tall, and hold the barbell with both hands shoulder-width apart. Place it over your collarbones.

Raise the barbell over your head. Extend your arms, and compress your shoulders.

Return to the starting position by lowering it.

Repeat 15-20 times.

Takeaway

The aforementioned bodybuilding exercises can assist bodybuilders train various body areas, such as the chest, shoulders, back, and legs.

These are beginner-level bodybuilding exercises, but they should be performed with precaution. Before starting these exercises, you should consult a fitness specialist to take proper guidance.

Doing these bodybuilding exercises with progressively increasing weights, eating lean protein and sleeping for the adequate number of hours can help you achieve your bodybuilding goals. Recuperation is essential, as is stretching before and after the bodybuilding training activities.

Poll : 0 votes