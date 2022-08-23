5 Best Bodyweight Pull Exercises for Women

Bodyweight pull exercises help in strengthening the back muscles. Pull exercises are challenging, even for devoted exercisers. Raising your body weight above a bar starting from a standing position requires incredible strength.

Pull-ups primarily stimulate the lats and biceps while also working the deltoids, rhomboids, and core. It's important to build up these muscles.

You'll need motivation, tenacity, and planned training to master the pull-up.

Best Bodyweight Pull Exercises

The following five bodyweight pull exercises for women can be completed in a single strength-training session. Alternately, combine different moves, such as the hollow and hanging hold one day and the bent-over row and hinged row the next.

You should commit at least two days a week, increasing that to three, and perform two to three sets of each exercise. Let's get started:

1) Chair Assisted Pull-up

Your back will gain strength from this bodyweight pull exercise. Aim to do the movement with the least amount of leg power possible. Make an effort to use your upper body muscles.

Here’s how to do this exercise:

Put a chair underneath the pull-up bar.

With an overhand grip that is a little wider than shoulder-width, take a position on the pull-up bar.

Pull up as the highest you can lift your body.

Press off the chair with your right leg when you're unable to move any farther.

Your chin should be just above the bar when you lift your body.

Return to the starting position, and slowly lower your body.

2) Deep Low Row

Your bodyweight serves as the resistance to this movement. You'll discover how to pull while involving your back.

Additionally, by doing this bodyweight pull exercise, you'll develop a stronger gripping of the bar throughout the exercise. You can utilize TRX straps in this exercise, but if you can't find one, you can substitute a bar on a squat rack for your strength training.

Here’s how to do this exercise:

Place your palms inside two TRX handles (or hold a bar with both hands).

Lean back to walk with your feet in front of you and back against the floor at a 45-degree angle.

Pull your chest in, and contract your core to straighten your spine.

3) Bridged Row

This is the next phase after becoming acclimated to using your entire bodyweight: contracting your biceps and lats.

Once again, utilize a squat rack bar, if necessary. For optimal results, keep your back straight while pulling your body towards your hands.

Here’s how to do this exercise:

Place a block, or step in front of the TRX straps.

Grab the handles while seated beneath them.

Step onto the block' your feet should be hanging horizontally over the ground.

Pull your body up to your hands, with your arms in front of your chest.

4) Negative

This bodyweight pull exercise employs your entire bodyweight to engage your back, concentrating on the bottom part of a pull-up. It's fine if you can't hold it at the peak quite yet. That means you need to practice similar exercises more.

Here's how to do a negative:

Reach the overhead bar using the box as a support.

With your chin touching the bar, begin at the top. Hold for a second, and carefully lower yourself.

Strive for sets of three to five repetitions.

5) Lat Pulldown

This bodyweight pull exercise works your back like a pull-up. To avoid arching your back, maintain a strong core as you lower the bands.

Here’s how to do a lat pulldown:

Wrap an overhead bar with a resistance band.

Sit on the floor, and grasp each side with one hand.

Pull your hands down towards your chest, and slowly loosen the band to raise them above your head.

Perform an appropriate number of reps to utilize your entire range of motion.

Takeaway

Any fitness regimen can benefit from including bodyweight pull exercises. Work on the aforementioned assisted versions to develop the strength necessary for normal pull-ups. You can incorporate them into your daily fitness routine as well.

You can also do workouts to strengthen the muscles needed to perform pull-ups. If you want more support to help you achieve your fitness goals, have medical concerns, or are new to fitness, speak with a fitness personnel.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav