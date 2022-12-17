5 Best Butt-Lifting Exercises to Sculpt Your Glutes

Butt-lifting exercises are meant to enhance the shape and height of your butt. A sexy-looking butt is a great asset that can serve to boost your confidence, not to mention the fact that a strong butt can also keep the body stronger.

The best butt-lifting exercises focus on the area where the gluteus maximus connects with the hamstring. By strenthening this area, you will see a marked difference in the shape and tone of your glutes.

These exercises also strengthen the butt, apart from beautifying it. Butt strengthening exercises are very important for maintaining overall physical health. As you grow older, you might notice lower back and joint pain, a change in gait and muscular imbalance while walking. You can get rid of all that by exercising and keeping your muscles strong.

In this article, we will discuss a butt-lifting workout that can give you good results if you perform it regularly along with having a low-calorie protein-rich diet.

Best Butt-Lifting Exercises For You

Check out the five best butt-lifting exercises that can help you activate, work out, and strengthen your butt:

1) Hip Thrust

Hip thrusts are one of the best butt-lifting exercises that can strengthen the muscles in the hips, quads, and glutes. The exercise also stabilizes the pelvis and lower back too.

Instructions:

Start on the floor with your shoulder blades resting against a wall-mounted or floor-mounted bench that's well secured.

Place a barbell across the crease of your hips while seated on the floor with your legs straight and hands around the bar. The alternative is to hold a dumbbell.

Fex your knees, and position your feet approximately hip-width apart.

Pressing your heels into the ground, stabilize your core, and squeeze your glutes to raise your pelvis.

At the peak of the movement, the shins should be vertical, torso should be parallel to the ground, and knees should be bent 90 degrees. Try not to push with your lower back.

Return the weight to the ground with care.

Aim for 8–12 repetitions across 2–3 sets.

2) Leg Kickback

The second exercise in our list of butt-lifting exercises is leg kickbacks. This is an excellent workout that works to strengthen and improve the appearance of the glutes by activating the hamstrings.

Instructions:

Begin in what is known as the quadruped position, which entails getting down on all fours.

The knees should be aligned under your hips, and your hands should be aligned under the shoulders to achieve proper posture.

Activate your core, and make sure to maintain a neutral position with the spine.

Raise your right knee off the ground to reduce any shift in your weight distribution.

While doing so, move your right heel slightly upward towards the ceiling and backward, which will help straighten your leg.

You shouldn't rotate your shoulders or hips; instead, the glutes should do most of the work.

Bring your leg back to where it was at the beginning of the exercise.

Perform 8-12 reps and between 2-3 sets on each leg.

3) Glute Bridge

Glute bridges exercise the most important area where the glutes connect with the hamstrings, making it one of the best butt-lifting exercises. This is a great exercise for all levels, from beginner to advanced. Glute bridges are often recommended to grow the glutes, but they also tone and strengthen the glutes.

Instructions:

Get on your back, and bend your knees while keeping your arms by your sides.

If you're using a dumbbell, hold it across the crease of your hips. You should have a distance of 12–16 inches between your butt and feet.

Maintaining a firm grip on your heels, engage your abdominal muscles, and lift the front of your pelvis by contracting your glutes.

Be careful not to let your chest move upward as you perform this movement.

After holding this position for two seconds, slowly bring your hips back down to the floor to complete one rep.

Perform 8–12 repetitions across 2–3 sets.

4) Bulgarian Split Squat

The fourth workout in our list of butt-lifting exercises is the Bulgarian split squat, which can sculpt and lift the glutes. This exercise works out the hamstring and glutes and can also help you grow the glutes.

Instructions:

Face away from a step, chair, or bench while standing 2 feet away from it.

Place the top of your left foot on the bench while bending your left knee. This position is your starting point.

Bend your right knee, and squat as low as possible. Ensure that the chest, hips, and shoulders are facing forward at all times.

To return to the starting position, press down on your right heel to complete one repetition.

Perform 8–12 repetitions or 2–3 sets.

5) Frog Pump

Frog pumps are the last workout in our list of butt-lifting exercises. They sound and feel a little funny to do, but trust us when we say that is the best exercise to end your glute workout.

Instructions:

Begin by lying on your back, with your knees facing out and the soles touching.

The legs should be positioned in a diamond shape. Maintain your arms by your sides.

Contract your glutes, and lift your hips off the ground. Return them to the starting position.

Perform 15–20 repetitions if you're using this exercise to activate your glutes at the start of a workout.

Aim for as many repetitions as possible when using this exercise at the end of a workout.

Takeaway

Performing butt-lifting exercises may not sound essential to you but is, in fact, quite necessary. A strong butt is essential for good health. It promotes good posture, alleviates lower back and knee pain, and facilitates daily activities.

Along with butt exercises, you should also perform lower body, upper body, and core exercises to strengthen these areas. Also ensure that you're having a nutritious and healthy diet.

