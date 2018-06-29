Ultimate Chest Workout: 5 Best Chest Exercises For Men

Strong chest keeps upper-body muscles in balance.

Your genetics play an important in building bigger chests coupled with effective exercises. But there's a catch, genetics alone cannot lead you to building a bigger chest, the right mix of chest workout is needed for you to achieve your goal.

It’s vital to strengthen your chest for a number of reasons. It helps to keep your upper-body muscles in balance, which improves your posture. These two things decrease stress and tension on your muscles and bones. It further makes you less injury-prone.

A strong chest also helps you do the things you need to do every day because those pec muscles add power to your shoulders and arms. A strong chest directly helps in strengthening your back muscles.

You need the kind of upper-body oomph that comes from powerful chest muscles. having a well-built chest certainly makes you look good and athletic. The stronger the chest muscles the stronger your upper body.

The best way to get chest mass is by using heavy pressing movements along with bodyweight exercises. Here are the 5 best exercises for men that can help you get a chiselled and bigger chest.

#1 Wide Grip Push-ups

This is done exactly like a traditional push-up, the only difference being the position of your hands. It is a great exercise to improve the strength of your upper body. This exercise utilizes your body weight to build your chest muscles.

Instructions

Step 1: Get down on your hands and legs (plank position) and position your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Step 2: Now bend your elbows and lower your chest towards the floor as low as possible. Pause for 1-2 seconds.

Step 3: Then come back to the starting position by extending your elbows and pushing yourself up.

Important Tips: Do three sets of 14-20 reps each. The farther you put your hands out the greater the efficiency and challenge for your chest. This version puts more strain on your chest muscles so drop to your knees if your form starts to slide.

