5 Chest Exercises You Can Practice At Home

Push-Ups are excellent for your chest

Contrary to the popular belief, the key to a good chest doesn’t involve a gym membership, fancy equipment or complicated routines. What it does involve are dedication, sincerity, hard work and a never-say-die attitude. In fact, there are many chest exercises that you can practice at home, with the only equipment being your body weight. Now that we’ve got that off our chest, we hope we’ve motivated you to begin working on yourself from the comfort of your own home. Most of these exercises are some form of push-ups.

What is a push-up, you ask? For those unaware, a push-up is an exercise that involves raising and lowering your body by using your arms. And yes, they are challenging, with push-ups looking much easier than they actually are, but they activate nearly every muscle in your body, doing you a whole lot of good. Oh, and push-ups come with their benefits too like enhancing your shoulders and protecting them from injury, minimising the risk of lower back injuries, strengthens your cardiovascular system, along with a whole lot of other advantages.

So, now that you’re aware of the possibilities and the benefits of a good indoor chest workout, we’re sure you’re going to waste no time in getting down to business. And to help you in your workout quest, we got some valuable indoor exercises that’ll do you a whole lot of good. So without further ado, let’s take a look at 5 chest exercises you can practice at home.

#5 Decline Push-ups

Decline push-ups are a bit trickier than basic push-ups as your feet are at a higher level than your hands. However, this intense push-up technique does guarantee results.

Step 1: Lie face- down on the floor and place your hands apart while keeping your torso up at arms- length. Place your feet on a box or bench and brace yourself.

Step 2: Lower yourself downward while inhaling until your chest is within touching distance of the floor.

Step 3: Breathe out and push your upper body back up to its initial position, all while squeezing your chest.

Important Tip: Begin with 2 sets of 10 repetitions.

