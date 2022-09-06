5 Best Chest Exercises for Men Using Resistance Band

Chest exercises are important, as they help build and strengthen the chest, which has many benefits. A strong chest helps stabilize the shoulder joint, improves posture, and most importantly, can help you breathe longer and deeper. That's because the pecs are attached to the ribs, which expand with every breath.

Usually chest exercises are performed using weights and a variety of different moves in the gym, like bench press, chest fly, etc. However, if you do not wish to work out with weights, you can always choose resistance bands - elastic bands that are used as resistance for strength training.

With resistance bands, you can get a good workout almost anywhere. They take up little space, don't weight much, and are easy to pack. They are also a cheaper alternative to traditional weights and machines, and don't take up much space or need much maintenance.

Read on to find out about a multitude of chest exercises you can do using resistance bands.

Resistance Band Chest Exercises

Check out these five chest exercises using resistance bands that can give men rock-hard pecs:

1) Banded Floor Press

There's no need for heavy weights. You can perform this exercise anywhere. This floor press works thechest and triceps without putting too much pressure on the shoulders.

To do this chest exercise, follow these steps:

Sit on the floor, with your knees turned up and feet flat.

Holding one handle (or end of the band) in each hand, place the resistance band across your back, under your shoulders.

Keep your wrists straight so that you don't hurt yourself. Put your back down.

Push up till your arms are straight, with your palms facing up. At the top of the move, bring your hands closer together.

Put your arms back on the floor in a gentle way.

Try 10-12 times.

2) Resistance Band Push-Up

Don't want do any more indoor push-ups? Take your push-ups outside with your resistance band. This move strengthens the upper body by working the chest and triceps.

To do this chest exercise, follow these steps:

Wrap the resistance band under your shoulders and around your back.

Get down on your hands and knees.

Keep your body in the plank position, and lower it till it's just above the floor.

Pull yourself up (at the top of the move, you should feel the resistance of the band.)

Attempt 8–12 reps.

Optional: You can add a knee tuck if you want an extra core workout.

You can also add a side knee tuck, but this is not for people who are easily scared.

3) Straight Arm Pull-Down

When you press, having strong back and shoulder muscles helps support the chest.

This chest exercise works the latissimus dorsi (also called 'lats') and serratus anterior muscles. It also helps keep the shoulder blades (scapula) stable.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Fix the middle of the resistance band to something a little higher than your head (Anything stable will work, like a door. Just make sure the door stays shut.)

Take a few steps back, and grab the ends of the band. Keep your feet hip-width apart.

Lean your upper body forward, and keep your knees bent a bit. Put your arms in front of your ears at a 45-degree angle.

Pull the band down to your thighs, and squeeze your lats while keeping your arms straight.

Wait a while at the bottom, and slowly let go.

Repeat 10-12 times.

Optional: Try a door anchor made of a resistance band. If you will do this move a lot, the extra cost is definitely worth it.

Pull your shoulders slightly down and back, and try not to let them roll forward or shrug up towards your ears during each rep.

4) Standing Incline Chest Press

Using anchor points can be very helpful, but it's not always possible. For example, if you're working out on vacation or in a basement with no good options, you might not be able to use one.

This simple inclined chest press doesn't require an anchor point, so it's great for a home workout routine.

Here's how you do this chest exercise:

The middle of the band should go under your left heel.

Step forward with your right foot so that your legs aren't even, and the band is under your back foot.

Place your hands near your shoulders while holding one end of the band in each hand.

Push forward and up at angle of 45 degrees. Slowly move back to the starting point, and do it again.

Attempt 8–12 reps.

Tip: If the band is rubbing too much on your shoulders or arms, try tilting your press up a little or leaning your torso forward a little more.

5) Resistance Band Row

This chest exercise is another great way to work the lats, and it also helps keep good posture.

To do this chest exercise, follow these steps:

Put your legs out in front of you as you sit (like a rowing position).

Wrap the band around your feet, and hold both ends.

Squeeze your shoulder blades together, and pull your elbows back till your hands are close to your body.

Slowly move back to the starting point, and do it again.

Attempt 10–14 reps.

Tip: Use your abs to sit up straight and tall.

Takeaway

The aforementioned resistance band chest exercises will work the pecs and help you get a lean cut look.

