5 Best Dip Variation Exercises for Women

Dip variation exercises can be challenging but quite effective and should be included in your workout routine.

These exercises might not be the most entertaining or interesting, but doing them regularly entails several benefits. They can strengthen the body, tone muscles, reduce fat, alleviate back pain, burning calories, torch fat and enhance overall fitness.

There are several variations of dip exercises you can choose, according to your fitness goal, convenience, comfort and fitness level.

Best Dip Variation Exercises for Women

Here are five best dip variation exercises women should include in their workout routine:

1) Bench Dip

Bench dips are one of the simplest yet most effective dip variation exercises and can boost upper body strength.

How to do it?

Start off by sitting at the edge of the bench and holding it with both hands on the edges. Press your feet onto the ground while engaging your core and glutes. Lift your hips off the bench such that your upper legs are parallel to the ground.

With your arm strength, slowly bring your butt towards the floor in a controlled motion. Lift your body back upward with your arm strength. Repeat.

2) Weighted Bench Dip

This is one of the most dynamic dip variation exercises women can add to their workout routine. Weighted bench dips target your upper and lower body along with the core region.

How to do it?

Keep the two benches parallel to each other about three to four feet away. Start by placing your hands on the edge of one bench with your back facing it, and keep your feet on the bench in front of you.

Have someone place a weight such as an Olympic weight plate on your lap to prevent your knees from locking out. Dip your body to 90 degrees before pushing it back up to the centre position. Repeat.

3) Parallel Bar Dip

Parallel bar dips are one of the most advanced dip variation exercises and can effectively work on muscles, such as the shoulder, chest and triceps.

How to do it?

Position yourself between the parallel bars, and hold them with both hands. Lift your body upwards till your hands are completely straight by placing the entire body weight on both hands. Lower your body towards the ground so that your arms create an angle of 90 degrees. Repeat.

4) Ring Dip

Ring dips tare one of the most advanced dip variation exercises and can build stability and balance in the entire body. This exercise can also help strengthen both the upper and lower body. However, it;s recommended that you do this dip variation only after building certain strength and stability in the body.

How to do it?

Position your hands firmly in the ring in a neutral grip, and hoist your body upwards in the air till your arms are completely extended. Dip your body such that your elbows are positioned at 90 degrees.

Bring your body to the centre position before repeating again. Ring dips require more effort than other dip variation exercises, as stabilising in the rings tends to be extremely difficult. That's why you should be careful while doing the ring dip exercise to avoid getting injured.

5) Plyometric Box Dip

Among other dip variation exercises, plyometric box dips can help women build explosive power in their lower body along with boosting their stamina. This exercise can also tone several muscle groups in the body such as the shoulders and upper back.

How to do it?

With your back against the box, position your hands at the edge of the box. With straight legs and butt off the plyo box, lower your body to the ground by bending your elbows. While pushing your body back up, move vigorously, lifting your legs and hands up to get back to the same position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned bench dip variations are effective exercises women should include in their workout routine. These exercises provide several benefits that can boost your overall fitness.

If you think you've reached a certain comfort level in any of the exercises, you can increase the intensity by doing more repetitions or trying an advanced variation of the exercise. That will keep your muscles challenged while enhancing your fitness.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far