5 Best Drinking Habits You Can Adopt This Winter for Weight Loss

Quick weight loss can be achieved after all the festivities this winter by following healthy drinking habits that include several drinks that are nutritious.

These drinks can boost your metabolism, improve insulin sensitivity, and help in weight loss. These drinking habits can also protect against cold and flu in the winter by boosting the immune system.

A study conducted by the Department of Medicine at UCLA found that vegetable/fruit-based foods can be beneficial to health. Drinks made using fruits and vegetables can be extremely beneficial in this regard.

Benefits of Good Drinking Habits

Healthy drinking habits can influence the well-being of a person. Many people are addicted to sugary carbonated beverages nowadays. These drinks, including sodas, soft drinks, and alcohol can be harmful to health.

Refined sugars can cause a rise in blood glucose and insulin and are not safe for people suffering from type 2 diabetes mellitus. Alcohol can damage the cell lining of the intestine and reduce digestive power. Refined sugars in processed beverages can also lead to weight gain.

The benefits of healthy drinking habits are:

Weight loss.

Can help lower bad cholesterol

Improves absorption of vitamins and minerals in the gut.

Promotes growth of probiotic bacteria

Lowers blood sugar level

Can protect liver from fatty liver disease

Improves skin

Boosts energy production in the body

Popular detox diets generally include healthy drinking habits that help in flushing out toxins in the body.

Best Drinking Habits and Recipes

Fruits and vegetables are among the best dietary fiber foods to add to your diet. Drinks, mocktails, smoothies, and juices can replace your unhealthy drinking habits. Here are five recipes to consider:

1) Lemon cucumber mocktail

Lemons are rich in ascorbic acid, and cucumbers can reduce blood glucose level. Both fruits are low-carb and low-calorie options for weight loss.

Ingredients

2 lemons, peeled

2 cucumbers, seeds removed

1 glass of water

Sea salt

Mint leaves (optional)

Instructions

Peel and wash the lemons and cucumbers, and cut them into pieces.

Place all ingredients in a juicer, and add salt.

Blend using the slow option. Strain to remove seeds.

2) Tangy orange drink

Oranges are among the best foods to maximize vitamin C intake. Healthy drinking habits should include orange juice for better skin. They're low on calories and can aid in fat loss.

Ingredients

2 oranges, peeled

1 lemon, peeled

1 cup celery

Mint leaves

Sea salt

Instructions

Peel and wash the celery, lemons, and oranges well, and cut them into pieces. Remove any seeds.

Place all ingredients in a smoothie jar, and add salt.

Blend using the food processor. Strain before consumption.

3) Green apple mocktail

Drinking habits involving alcohol can be bad for health, and green apples can be used to replace your regular cocktails. They're rich in antioxidants and minerals. Green apples are beneficial for weight loss too.

Ingredients

2 green apples

1 cucumber

8 leaves of baby spinach

1 lemon

Mint leaves

Instructions

Wash all the ingredients well, and cut them into pieces.

Place all ingredients in a juicer and add some salt.

Blend and strain the juice to remove seeds before consuming.

4) Carrot juice

Carrots are among the best natural foods for vitamin A deficiency. They're amazing for changing your drinking habits and avoiding packaged juices. Carrots are moderate in carb content and can aid in weight loss.

Ingredients

2 large carrots

2 pieces of ginger

Mint leaves

Sea salt

Instructions

Wash the carrots well, and cut them into pieces.

Place all ingredients in a juicer, and add some salt.

Blend using the slow option.

5) Banana walnut smoothie

Walnuts are among the foods that can be consumed on a gluten-free diet. Walnuts and bananas can be used to make an amazing cafe-like smoothie. Walnuts are keto-friendly, making them amazing for weight loss.

Ingredients:

2 cups almond milk or oat milk.

1/2 cup walnuts

2 ripe bananas

Stevia or erythritol as a sweetener

Fennel extract

4 tbsp of fresh cream

4 drops of vanilla essence

Instructions:

Add all the ingredients to the blender, and process using the slow option till the mixture is smooth.

Add ice cubes, and blend again.

Top with some berries for an amazing replacement for sugary smoothies.

Takeaway

Including healthy and nutritious drinks can help in weight loss, as they can substitute unhealthy sugary and processed drinks. These drinks are a good way to reduce alcohol consumption too.

