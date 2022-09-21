5 Best Equipment Exercises to Lose Love Handles

The term 'love handles' refers to fat deposits on either side of the waist, above the hips. They are caused by fat build-up in the hips and abdomen.

Love handles are not dangerous in themselves or anything to be embarrassed about. You don't have to try and remove them if you don't want to. However, they can be a sign of obesity, which can lead to a higher risk of certain conditions.

If you wish to get rid of your love handles and reduce tummy fat or flab, you should engage in regular exercise, and maintain a healthy weight. If your aim is to reduce the appearance of love handles, you can try to wear loose clothing.

How to Deal With Love Handles?

While it's impossible to precisely target waistline fat reduction, a mix of cardiovascular exercise and weightlifting can aid in weight loss.

You can also include exercises that target specific body parts, such as the hips and abdomen. These workouts will not immediately remove fat from these regions, but they can improve muscle tone and aid in weight loss.

Best Gym Exercises for Love Handles

Check out these five best gym equipments you can use to perform exercises that specifically target the ab and belly region and help reduce love handles:

1) Sit-up Bench/Ab Trainer

The sit-up bench, also known as an ab trainer, is an adjustable, padded bench with a metal frame that may be slanted or modified to accommodate various exercises. You can, for instance, incline or decline the bike to increase resistance, or keep it flat to execute bike crunches.

Sit-up benches are excellent for targeting the core as well as other muscles, depending on the exercises you perform. You can also target particular regions. For instance, you can target the lower abs and obliques to tone problematic areas, like love handles.

Consequently, a diversified exercise regimen can help you develop a stronger core and more defined muscles elsewhere in the body.

Check this exercise video to understand how to do this exercise.

2) Rowing Machine

Rowing machines may not come to mind when considering gym equipment for love handles. However, this rowing simulator can be an excellent tool for fat loss through cardio exercise.

Rowing machines provide aerobic exercise in either steady-state or high-intensity interval forms, enabling you to shed body fat throughout your body, including the hips and lower abdominals.

This machine simultaneously exercises the shoulders, back, arms, abs, quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves. Regular and consistent use of this machine can result in a reduction of body fat and increase in muscle definition over time.

Check this exercise video to understand how to do this exercise:

3) Power Tower

The power tower is one of the best pieces of fitness equipment for eliminating love handles. Power towers may appear scary, but these H-shaped metal structures are intended to force you to rely on your bodyweight and gravity for resistance.

This crucial gym equipment is extremely versatile and can accommodate a wide range of exercises; it can be used independently or as part of a circuit regimen.

The equipment focuses heavily on the arms, core, back, chest, and shoulders. By diversifying your strength training, you can achieve greater tone and definition in the core and upper body as a whole with a strategy of variation.

Check this exercise video to understand how to do this exercise:

4) Elliptical Machine

The elliptical is yet another exercise equipment that can help you get rid of love handles.

Ellipticals are full body exercise machines with grips and pedals that simulate walking, running, and stair climbing. Although it's a full body cardio machine with various programmes and resistances, the core must work extremely hard to stabilize the body as you 'walk' in the air.

Elliptical machines specifically target the glutes, hamstrings, upper body, and calves. As with rowing machines, frequently practicing steady-state and high-intensity interval training on an elliptical as part of your regimen can help you shed overall body fat, including fat from the abdomen and thighs.

Check this exercise video to understand how to do this exercise:

5) Roman Chair

Roman chairs are among the most effective exercise machines for love handles. These chairs are adjustable and have padded equipment, similar to abdominal benches, that may be bent or slanted to assist performing various exercises.

This adaptable gym equipment offers a variety of training combinations without requiring a large amount of additional equipment. Moreover, you can utilize external weights or your bodyweight to feel the heat.

Depending on the exercises you select, you may develop and tone your glutes, hamstrings, and abdominals. You can strengthen your core and lose weight over time with commitment and regularity.

Check this video to understand how to do this exercise:

Takeaway

Although spot reduction of body fat is not achievable, individuals who wish to reduce the appearance of their love handles can perform a few abdominal and hip-toning exercises.

You can attempt to control excessive fat around the waist by combining a balanced diet with a variety of exercises. Love handles are not harmful, but excess weight around the waist can lead to the development of health problems.

