6 Best Tummy Tightening Exercises for Women

Tummy tightening exercises go beyond the simple crunch. Crunches may seem like the go-to exercise for toned abdominals, but this is a popular misconception. In fact, it is important to perform a variety of different tummy tightening exercises in order to properly workout all or most of the muscles in your core.

In this article, we discuss some excellent tummy toning exercises that will help you get that flat belly. However, do remember that these exercises will work best when combined with a fat loss or calorie-deficit diet.

The following exercises can be performed on alternate days of the week, while you do other workouts on days in-between. These tummy toning exercises are simple enough to be performed even by beginners.

Reverse Crunch and 5 Other Tummy Tightening Exercises for a Flat Belly

1) Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are an excellent tummy toning exercise that can also be used as a cardio workout. Here's how you can do it:

Get into a plank position, and make sure your weight is evenly distributed between your hands and feet.

Check your form and ensure that your hands are about shoulder-width apart, your back is flat, your abs are engaged, and your head is in the right place.

Pull your right knee as close as you can to your chest.

Switch legs by pulling one knee out and bringing the other knee in.

Keep your hips low and move your knees as far and as quickly as you can.

With each leg change, alternate between inhaling and exhaling.

2) Russian Twists

The Russian twist is one of the best ways to work out your obliques for a flat tummy. If you keep your legs off the ground, your lower abs will also work out.

To do this exercise:

Root your sit bones into the floor as you lift your feet off the ground and keep your knees bent.

Make a V shape with your torso and thighs by extending and straightening your spine so that it is 45 degrees from the floor.

Reach your arms straight out in front of you, and clasp your hands together or interlace your fingers.

Use your abs to twist to the right, then back to the middle, and then to the left.

Repeat again. Do two to three sets of eight to sixteen reps each.

3) Leg Lifts

The thing about leg lifts is that they look easy, but they aren't. The first few reps won't feel like much, but by the end of your set, your abs will start to burn.

Here's how you can do this tummy tightening exercise:

Lay down on your back with your legs together and straight.

Keep your legs straight, and lift them all the way to the ceiling until your butt comes off the floor.

Slowly move your legs back down until they are just above the floor before you wait for a second.

Raise your legs back up again. Repeat.

4) Reverse Crunch

The reverse crunch is basically a more difficult leg lift. The extra lift shifts the focus to the upper abs, making reverse crunches a more well-rounded exercise.

Here's how you can do this tummy tightening exercise:

Raise your legs so that your thighs are parallel to the floor and your knees are bent at a 90° angle.

Exhale and tighten your abs to bring your knees up to your chest and lift your hips off the floor.

Hold this position for a beat, and then slowly bring your legs back to the starting position.

5) Plank Hip Twists

When you do plank hip twists, you work your obliques and your transverse abdominals. You'll also work your upper body a little bit because your shoulders and arms have to work to keep you steady.

To do this tummy tightening exercise:

Start in a plank position, with your elbows on the floor and your toes off the ground.

Your stomach should be off the floor. Straighten your back.

Keeping your belly button in, twist your left hip until it just touches the mat, and then go back to the plank position.

Then turn so your right hip just touches the mat and go back to the plank position. This is the end of one rep.

6) Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches are like Russian twists, but they target the upper abs more. You should pay attention to both speed and form when doing bicycle crunches. Work as fast as you can while keeping good form.

To do this tummy tightening exercise:

Lay on your back on the floor with your arms straight up and your knees bent.

As you slowly extend your left arm and right leg, keep your back flat on the floor.

Keep your core strong and your lower back flat on the floor.

Return to the starting position and do the same thing on the other side to finish one repetition.

Takeaway

A flat tummy is not just aesthetically pleasing, but also good for your digestive system and other bodily processes. Preventing excess tummy fat from accumulating will help you keep lifestyle diseases like diabetes and blood pressure at bay.

