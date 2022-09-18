5 Best Jump Rope Exercises for Men to Burn Belly Fat

Jump rope or skipping is one of the best cardio exercises you can do to burn fat. Not only is it a lot of fun, but it's also be a great way to work the muscles in ways you might not expect.

You can improve your cardiorespiratory fitness by jumping rope. If you keep jumping for a long time, the heart and lungs have to pump more blood and oxygen to your working muscles.

That allows the heart and breathing rates to go up. Over time, that makes them stronger, allowing you to work out for longer.

Jump Rope Exercises to Burn Belly Fat

Check out these five best jump rope exercises for men to burn belly fat:

1) Basic Jump Rope

Just learning how to jump rope is a great way to burn more calories and lose weight. By exercising, you will improve your coordination, build endurance, and use many muscles.

Here's how this exercise is done:

Start by putting the jump rope at the right length. Most jump ropes can be adjusted near the handle.

The right length is when your arms are by your sides; you can reach the floor, and the rope goes over your head when it goes around your body.

The easiest way to start is to jump over the rope every time it comes around.

Try to string together more and more jumps till you get into a rhythm and can clear the rope consistently for long periods.

If you get thrown off, get back on your feet, and try again. Most of the time, you want to keep doing this exercise till you can do it for 30-60 seconds; take a short break, and do it again.

You may have to do it long enough to really start burning fat, but be patient, and keep getting better every day. This is a great way to warm up the entire body or as part of a high intensity interval training (HIIT) programme.

2) Speed Rope

After you have mastered the basic jump rope in terms of endurance, timing, and coordination, you can start doing the speed rope.

In this exercise, you will not just try to jump for a certain amount of time. Instead, you will try to make more and more jumps in that period. You could use a lighter or stiffer jump rope so that you can swing it around your body with more force.

If you do that, you will have less time between jumps, which will force your lower body muscles, especially the calves, to contract more quickly. That will tire out the muscles faster and help you burn more calories.

Again, practice this exercise by increasing the number of jumps between stops. After that, increase the speed and number of jumps in a given amount of time.

This is a great HIIT workout you can do as active rest between resistance training or lower intensity cardio option.

3) Heavy Rope

You can also use a weighted rope for this exercise to burn more calories and work against more force. That will make the muscles in the arms, shoulders, and core work harder, and when that happens, you will burn more calories.

Even though you might not be able to do as many jumps with a weighted rope, that doesn't change the difficulty of this workout.

You should treat it more like resistance training with reps and sets than like a duration training.

4) Double-Under

This popular CrossFit workout is one of the hardest and most popular ways to use a jump rope.

It requires you yo quickly spin the rope so that it goes under your feet twice in one hop. Most people think you have to jump high to go double-under, but that's not true. Instead, it has to do with how fast you spin the rope. The extra speed on the rope helps you train your biceps and shoulders, giving you a better upper body workout when you jump.

Try to do one double-under at a time, building up sets of a few singles. You will need to adapt your strength a lot to do that, so doing singles will help you get to the point where you can do two or three double-unders in a row.

5) High Knee

Focusing on what your feet are doing can make your jump rope workout harder, but you can also do the same thing with your knees. With a jump rope, you can do high knees by hopping over with one foot at a time or with both.

When you jump, pull your knees up and as close to your chest as you can. When you pull your knees up, you will use your core muscles, which will help your abs get stronger as you work out.

Try this exercise for ten hops to see how it makes you feel. If you like it, you can add more to your workout routine.

