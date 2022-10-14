5 Best Exercises for Building Triceps Mass and Strength

Building triceps mass is important if you want to build bigger arms, as triceps constitute about 70 per cent of the upper arms. Strong arms are important, as they are required to carry out many day-to-day movements. If you want to build strong and big arms, it's important to incorporate an effective triceps gym routine.

One of the best ways to build triceps mass and strength is to incorporate exercises into your workout routine that can help you target the muscle fibers in the shoulders from every angle.

Triceps exercises also provide other benefits besides building mass and strength. They include enhancing everyday functional movement, performing other compound movements, and more.

Best Exercises for Triceps Mass and Strength

We have carefully curated a list of the five best exercises that can help you build triceps mass and strength:

1) Dumbbell Overhead Triceps Extension

This is an excellent exercise to build triceps mass and strength, as it works on all the heads of the triceps. It can also help build greater shoulder stability.

How should you do it?

You can do this exercise either standing or seated; just remember to assume the proper stance, and keep a good posture throughout the movement.

Hold a dumbbell in both hands, and position it over your head, with your arms extended.

Make sure the biceps are tucked close to the ears.

Bring the weight behind your head by bending your elbows at about 90 degrees.

Contract your triceps to straighten your arms. Repeat.

Make sure to keep the core engaged throughout the movement.

2) Triceps Machine Dip

Besides helping you build triceps mass and strength, triceps machine dips also provide several other benefits. They include lesser risk of injury, improved sports performance, greater stability, improved metabolism, and more.

How should you do it?

Start off by positioning yourself in between the dip exercise machine and grasping the handles of the dip machine with both hands.

Position the elbows on your side for greater focus on the triceps.

Press onto your palms, and pull your body above the machine till your arms are completely extended.

Lower your body till the elbows are bent at an angle of 90 degrees.

Repeat.

3) Cable Rope Pushdown

Cable rope pushdowns are one of the best exercises to build triceps muscles and strength, as they target the entire head of the triceps and work the major muscle groups in the upper body.

How should you do it?

Start off by clutching the rope attachment of the cable machine beside the knotted ends with the elbows tucked into your torso and bent at 90 degrees.

Bring your hands towards the ground by extending your arms and contracting the triceps.

Bring your forearms back to the starting position, and repeat.

4) EZ Bar Skull Crusher

EZ bar skull crusher is an effective exercise to build triceps mass and strength by activating the medial head of the triceps. It can also enable you to get healthier elbows.

How should you do it?

Start off by lying down on the bench, and grasp the EZ bar with both hands apart at shoulder distance.

Keep your back pressed on the ground and feet flat on the floor.

Straighten the weight over your head, with your palm opposite the face.

Lower the EZ bar by bending your elbows at 90 degrees.

Straighten your hands by squeezing your triceps. Repeat.

5) Cable Overhead Extension with Rope

This exercise can help you build triceps mass and strength by creating constant tension in the muscles along with emphasizing the connection between mind and muscles.

How should you do it?

Start off by securing the rope to the pulley machine, and clutch it with both arms.

With a neutral grip and palms facing one another, straighten your arms directly over your head, with your elbows tucked close to the head and elbows angled perpendicular to the ground.

Slowly and steadily bring the rope behind your head without moving your upper arms.

Bring your arms back to their starting position, and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises are some of the best and most effective ones to build triceps mass and strength. Building triceps mass and strength can not only help you get bigger arms but can also boost upper body strength.

However, it's important to start with a proper warm-up before performing these strength training exercises. That will help boost blood flow and reduce the chances of injury or overstraining the muscles.

