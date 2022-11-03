Diastasis Recti is a condition where the six-pack muscles, also referred to as the rectus abdominis, get partially or completely separated.

It is a common problem that occurs during and after pregnancy as the uterus stretches through the abdomen to accommodate the baby. Various studies have found that 60 per cent of women experience this problem during their pregnancy or postpartum. But this issue isn’t limited only to women – men and newborn babies can also get diastasis recti.

Causes and symptoms

While in most cases, diastasis recti can occur from performing excessive stomach exercises or lifting heavy weights, several other factors can lead to this problem. This includes genetics, poor posture, unsafe core pressure, and improper breathing techniques.

When it comes to symptoms, on the other hand, some of the most common ones are visible bulges in the stomach, back pain, bloating, poor posture, constipation, weak abdominals, urine leaking, pain during sex, and pelvic pain.

The good news is that practicing certain simple exercises can help eliminate diastasis recti and reduce the abdominal gap. These exercises help engage deep abdominal muscles while involving slow movements and deep breathing.

5 exercises for diastasis recti

For each of the following workouts, aim to do at least 10 reps and do not overstretch or force your muscles. Go slow and take your time to complete each movement, especially if you’ve recently given birth.

Here’s a list of some of the safest and most effective exercises that help with diastasis recti:

1. Pelvic tilt

How to perform a pelvic tilt?

Lie straight down on your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor. Position your arms alongside your body with your palms facing up and slowly move your hips off the floor.

Engage your core and start to tilt your pelvis up while keeping your entire back against the floor.

Stay in the posture, and release.

Repeat.

2. Heel slide circles

How to perform heel slide circles?

Lie down on your back with your feet on the floor and your knees flexed. Keep your hands alongside your body with your palms up, and your spine straight.

Now straighten your left leg and slide your left heel to make a rounding motion. Flex your knee and lift your heel as you do the circles.

Bring your foot back to its original position and repeat a few times more before switching legs.

3. Knee to chest

How to perform knee to chest?

Lie down with your face up, palms and feet on the floor and flex your knees.

Press your pelvis down to keep your lower back against the floor. Now lift your left leg off the ground and bring your left knee towards your chest. Move your knee back to the start and then lift your right leg to perform the movement.

Complete 10 reps on each leg.

4. Alternating leg circles

How to perform alternating leg circles?

Lie down with your legs together and palms flat on the ground at your sides. Keep your gaze up towards the ceiling.

Slowly lift your legs and flex your knees. Now straighten your right leg first and start to make small circles with your feet. Bring your right leg back to the starting position and then do the same with your left leg.

Complete 10 reps on both legs.

5. Leg lifts

How to perform leg lifts?

Lie on your back and keep your knees bent and feet on the floor. Relax your pelvis and belly.

Activate your core as you lift your right leg and your heel away from your body to extend the legs.

Slide your leg down to the initial position and now lift your left leg.

Complete a few reps more.

Wrapping up

The aforementioned exercises are sure to help you get rid of the diastasis recti and bring your abdominals back to normal again. While these exercises are safe and suitable for most people, certain exercises must be avoided during this condition. This includes crunches, Russian twists, jackknifes, sit-ups, planks, Pilates, push-ups, and any other exercise that puts pressure and causes the abdominals to bulge.

Apart from this, several other things can also be done to reduce your risk of diastasis recti. This includes maintaining proper posture, avoiding lifting heavy weights, practicing safe abs exercises, and gaining healthy weight during pregnancy. Following these precautions can further protect you from certain complications such as an umbilical hernia, weak pelvic muscles, urinary incontinence, lower back pain, weak stability, etc.

