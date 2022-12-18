5 Best Exercises for Double Chin

There are many exercises you can easily do at home to reduce the appearance of a double chin.

A layer of unsightly fat that has accumulated under the chin and protrudes from the face is known as a double chin. The fact that this layer of fat is located right under the chin gives the appearance that there are two chins, which is how the condition got its name.

Although weight gain is commonly thought to be the cause of a double chin, having one doesn't require you to be overweight. A double chin can also be caused by genetics or by looser skin that comes with aging.

Below, we will discuss some exercises for double chin you can do to remedy the problem by strengthening your muscles.

Check out these best exercises to lose face fat.

Best Exercises for Double Chin

If you want to know how to get rid of double chin, check out the following five exercises for double chin that you can easily do at home:

1) Simha Mudra

It's one of the best exercises for double chin anyone can do. It's an excellent way to stimulate the thyroid gland and facial muscles. As it allows you to exercise the muscles in the lower face, this pose is beneficial for reducing the appearance of a double chin.

Instructions:

Place your palms on your thighs while seated in the vajrasana position (a kneeling position), keeping the legs folded behind you.

Maintain a straight posture, including the back and the head, and protrude your tongue.

Extend the tongue as much as you can without putting undue stress on it, but stretch it out as much as you can.

Take a long, deep breath, and as you let the air out of your lungs, roar like a lion.

For optimal results, perform between 5-6 repetitions.

2) Giraffe

This is a basic exercise, but it does wonders for reducing the appearance of a double chin. One of the best exercises for double chin, it helps tighten the loose skin around the neck and chin. That can help eliminate double chin and smoothen fine lines.

Instructions:

Take a comfortable seat, and maintain your focus immediately in front of you.

When massaging the back of the neck, start at the nape of the neck, and work your way down.

While doing so, tilt the head backwards, and bend the neck till the chin rests on the chest.

Do that twice more.

3) Fish Face

The pout is an unavoidable component of any good selfie, but incorporating it into your workout routine consistently can help you get rid of that pesky double chin. If the fish face is too challenging, you can work on the pout instead. This is one of the simplest exercises for double chin that one can perform very easily.

Instructions:

Place yourself on the ground, and cross your legs while maintaining a straight back.

Check to see that your shoulders and neck are not tensed up. You need to clear your mind.

To imitate the shape of a fish, pull your cheeks and lips in towards your nose.

Make an effort to crack a smile while you're in this predicament.

After a count of ten, you can release your grip on your cheeks. Do between 5-10 reps.

4) Cheekbone Lift

The cheekbone lift is one of the most fabulous exercises for double chin. The exercise can make you appear younger by stretching the muscles in the cheeks, which can also help smooth out any wrinkles in the cheeks.

Instructions:

Place yourself on the ground, and cross your legs while maintaining a straight back.

Check to see that your shoulders and neck are not tensed up. You need to clear your mind.

Make a 'closed peace sign' with both hands by pressing them together.

Put the palm of one hand on top of the cheekbone on each side.

Gently pull the skin on your face upwards till it becomes taut.

Form your mouth into a 'O' shape as long as you can till you feel a stretch in your cheeks.

Ten seconds should be spent holding this position. Repeat between 5-10 times.

5) Cheek Puff

This is one of the simplest exercises for double chin most people perform unknowingly many times a day.

Increasing the amount of blood that flows to the facial muscles can help keep those muscles healthy and give the face a more radiant appearance, as well as keep the facial muscles healthy.

Instructions:

Put your feet up on the floor or the couch, and make yourself comfortable.

Take a deep breath in through your nose, and blow out through your mouth.

At a minimum, hold this position for 15 seconds.

Utilizing the muscles in the right cheek, move the air so that it enters the right cheek.

After 15 seconds of holding it there, move it to your left cheek, and repeat the process.

Keep your grip on it for the next 15 seconds.

Perform the steps outlined above at least 7-10 times to improve circulation.

Takeaway

These are some of the best exercises for double chin you can easily do every day. Exercising the face can improve blood circulation, strengthen and tone the muscles, keep them tight, and make you look younger.

For more facial exercises, check out these exercises for beginners to lose face fat.

Poll : 0 votes