5 Best Exercises to Lose Belly Fat Post Pregnancy

Belly fat post pregnancy is a very normal thing and is nothing to be worried about. During pregnancy, women have to gain weight for the good health of theor baby. After the baby is out, you obviously still have the leftover fat.

So if you're worried about whether or not you will lose your belly fat, don't be - because with time, exercise and a healthy lifestyle, your tummy will shrink back. After pregnancy, the huge belly is due to loose skin, hormones and also fat, but these are all things that can be worked on.

Some amount of fat sheds off by itself, without requiring too much effort on your part. By the end of the first month, you may have effortlessly lost up to 20 pounds (9 kilograms). If you wait two weeks for your uterus to return to its original size, your stomach will appear flatter.

Breastfeeding and excessive sweating (as your hormone levels drop back to normal) also help you use up anywhere between 400-600 calories per day. You also need to give your body time to recover before diving into exercises.

Most physicians and physical therapists advocate waiting six weeks after a vaginal delivery without complications or eight weeks after a cesarean section before beginning a formal exercise regimen.

After your body returns to normal, you're probably starting to think about getting your old tummy back. Here we've come up with a few post pregnancy exercises that should help firm up your tummy:

Best Exercises to Lose Belly Fat Post Pregnancy

Check out the following five exercises that can help you lose belly fat post pregnancy:

1) Burpee

Burpees are one of the best overall exercises to lose belly fat. This exercise stimulates every muscle in the body and is not only a terrific cardio exercise for belly fat loss but also aids in strengthening and toning muscles.

Instructions:

Stand up firmly with your feet shoulder-width apart and your arms by your sides.

Lower yourself into a squat, and place your hands on the floor.

Return to the plank position by reverse frog jumping or kicking your legs back.

To return to the full squat position, frog jump your legs forward.

Return to your original standing position.

2) Mountain Climber

This is also an effective belly fat burning exercise that can be used by people of all fitness levels. Mountain climbers can help with obstinate postpartum abdominal fat loss.

Instructions:

Get into a plank position, distributing your weight equally between your hands and toes.

Check your form: your hands should be shoulder-width apart, back flat, abs engaged, and head aligned.

Pull your right knee as far into your chest as you can.

Switch legs, bringing one knee out and the other knee in.

Maintain a low hip position, and run your knees in and out as far and as quickly as you can.

With each leg change, try to alternate breathing in and out.

3) Bicycle Crunch

Bicycle crunches develop and tone the upper abdominal muscles. When done correctly, that can result in significant reduction of belly fat.

Instructions:

Lie flat on your back, pressing your lower back onto an exercise mat.

Lift your shoulder blades off the mat, with your hands behind your head.

Raise your knees to a 90-degree angle, and alternately stretch your legs as if you were riding a bike.

With each pedal motion, twist your body so that your elbow touches the opposite knee.

4) Plank

When it comes to exercises for losing belly fat, the plank is the most effective. It's one of the best calorie-burning workouts, as it activates many muscles simultaneously.

Instructions:

Start in a plank position, face down, forearms and toes on the floor. Your elbows are squarely beneath your shoulders, with your forearms facing front. Keep your head relaxed while looking at the floor.

Engage your abdominal muscles to draw your navel closer your spine. Maintain a straight line from your ears to your toes, with no drooping or bending.

Maintain this position for ten seconds. Return to the floor.

Try holding the pose for 30, 45, or 60 seconds over time.

5) V-Up

The fact that V-ups combines the benefits of two exercises — crunches and leg raises — makes them even more effective at reducing belly fat.

Instructions:

Lie down on your back, arms stretched above your head. Maintain a straight posture with your legs and feet together.

Lift your feet six inches off the floor by pointing your toes and engaging your core.

Exhale as you engage your core, and elevate your torso and legs simultaneously to form a 'V' shape with your body. Maintain a straight line with your arms and legs.

Inhale while engaging your core and slowly lowering your body to the floor. Maintain a six-inch clearance between your feet and the floor.

Aim for four sets of 10-20 reps.

Takeaway

The bottom line is to give yourself and your body time. Wear loose fitting clothes, and enjoy the first days of your motherhood without the stress of how you're going to get your old tummy back, because one way or the other, you will lose the extra belly fat.

The aforementioned exercises should get you started on you way to losing belly fat. If you're still concerned, you should consult your doctor.

