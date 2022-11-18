5 Best Exercises for Quick Weight Loss This Holiday Season

With festivities around the corner, don’t forget to include quick weight loss exercises in your routine along with all the fun and delicacies.

The holiday season is merely another justification for having an additional piece of cake (or finishing an entire one).

There will be many gatherings during the upcoming holiday season as relatives and friends get together. We only want to enjoy the treats without worrying about gaining weight, right? Sadly, none of us possess this superpower!

So, you need to exercise frequently even before the holidays start to ensure that you stay in shape both before and after the festivities.

Which Exercises Are the Best for Quick Weight Loss?

We're not saying you shouldn't attend the family potluck, but do consider the price of those extra servings. Don't let bad eating practices persist into the winter. These pounds will sadly not melt as quickly as the snow in the spring.

To ensure that you may enjoy the treats guilt-free, undertake quick weight loss exercises.

It's crucial that you exercise frequently and stay with your regimen to make sure your weight loss efforts are on track. Exercises for weight loss need to be done with commitment and dedication.

However, in order to keep your health on track, we've outlined a few exercises that are most effective for the quick weight loss you've put on over the past few days:

1) Mountain climber

In addition to helping with quick weight loss, this high-intensity exercise can make your core more stronger than ever if you do it correctly.

Instructions to follow:

Begin in a plank position.

Keep your back straight and your core engaged, and spread your hands apart.

As close as you can, bring your right knee to your chest.

Replicate the motion while changing legs.

Continue the movement with your core tightened while keeping your hips down.

Perform 15-20 reps.

2) Sprawlees

Sprawlees are a potent and dynamic full-body exercise that engages your upper and lower body muscles simultaneously. This exercise strengthens your cardiovascular system, lowers your risk of developing cardiac issues, and helps in quick weight loss.

Here’s how to do it:

Knees slightly bent, hold yourself up straight.

Quickly lower yourself into a plank posture, then kick and bring your feet up to your hands from this position.

Return the feet to the plank posture by kicking back from this position. For the required duration, repeat this. Go back to the beginning position.

3) Reverse plank

This exercise is a reverse variation of the normal plank. It helps in quick weight loss and is one of the best fat-burning exercises to do at home.

Here’s how to do it:

Stretch your legs out in front of you as you sit down.

To support your upper body, place your hands behind your hips.

Now raise your hips while keeping your hand straight and align your body in a straight line.

For 40–60 seconds, maintain this posture.

20 to 30 times should be enough to perform this exercise.

4) Lunges

Lunges assist in quick weight loss and increasing lean muscle. This single-leg exercise helps stabilize muscles to improve coordination, balance, and stability.

Instructions to follow:

Your back and abdominals should be straight as you stand.

Position your right leg in front while bending your knee.

The next step involves bending your knee to keep the right thigh parallel to the floor and the left one at 90 degrees with the ground.

Maintain your front knee higher than your heel.

Switch the legs and repeat the procedure at least 20-30 times.

5) Plank with shoulder taps

This variation of planks will help you exercise your core, arms, as well as glutes. It will not only improve your posture but also help in quick weight loss.

Instructions to follow:

Get down in the plank position to begin.

Raise one arm up, maintaining your core tight, and strike it on the alternating shoulder.

Repeat the motion with the other arm.

This will count as 1 rep.

Aim to complete 15-20 reps.

Conclusion

If you're a social butterfly with a lot of engagement, those additional calories during the holiday season might mount up, and you'll likely gain a few extra pounds.

The aforementioned exercises are sure to aid you in quick weight loss.

