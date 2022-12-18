5 Best Exercises Similar to Barbell Hip Thrust

Looking for some great exercises similar to the barbell hip thrust? There're some incredible alternate moves to add to your workout routine.

The barbell hip thrust is an amazing exercise to achieve muscular, toned, and stronger glutes. It's one of the most effective workouts to add muscle to your backside, but the exercise isn’t for everyone. While some people might find it challenging, others may not feel comfortable with a heavy barbell on their thighs. This exercise can cause pain in the lower back and hips too.

Top exercises similar to barbell hip thrust

Several exercises can be done as an effective alternative to the barbell hip thrust. In this article, we’ve rounded up the five best exercises similar to barbell hip thrust that you can add to your routine if you don’t like the challenging barbell move.

Try thse alternate workouts in your next gym routine, and train your glutes efficiently. Let's get started:

1) Cable pull through

It's an effective exercise similar to a barbell hip thrust, isolating the hamstrings and glutes while allowing better hip hinge movement. The cable machine forces you to engage the glutes against resistance, making the exercise better than free weight.

How to do a cable pull through:

Adjust the cable machine to its lowest position, and grab the handles. Walk a few steps forward till the cable is stretched, and you feel the tension in your hands.

Position your feet slightly wider than your hip-width, and keep your toes pointed straight.

With your chest up and shoulders rolled back, slowly hinge back, and push your hips till lockout.

Return to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

2) Glute bridge

The glute bridge is a beginner-friendly alternative to the barbell hip thrust that can be easily done even at home. The major difference between the two is that the latter offers a longer range of motion and engages more muscles.

How to do a glute bridge:

Lie down on your back with your hands alongside the body.

Keep your knees bent, and ensure that the thighs and shins are at a 90-degree angle.

Press through your feet, and start to lift your hips as far as you can. Hold the position at the top, and engage your abs and glutes.

Lower your hips back to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

3) Bulgarian split squat

The Bulgarian split squat specifically targets the glutes, hip stabilizers, adductors, and quads, making it one of the best exercises similar to a barbell hip thrust. In this exercise, you get a larger range of motion to train the glutes even better.

How to do a Bulgarian split squat:

With a dumbbell in each hand, stand straight with your left foot back on a flat bench and right foot in the front.

Maintain the position, and slowly lower yourself down into a squat while keeping the back flat and hands straight.

Press through your front foot, and return to the starting position.

Squat down again, and repeat for a few reps.

4) Kettlebell swing

It's one of the most powerful barbell hip thrust alternatives to train the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back. This exercise requires massive strength and helps strengthen the stabilizing muscles.

How to do a kettlebell swing:

With your feet at shoulder-width, stand straight, and place a kettlebell on the floor in front of you.

Bend at your hips to grab the weight using both hands, and immediately swing the kettlebell powerfully between your legs.

As you do that, thrust your hips, and simultaneously swing the kettlebell up.

Squeeze your quads and glutes, and continue the exercise for a few reps.

5) Resistance band hip extension

Hip extensions basically train the largest muscle in the glutes, the gluteus maximus, and also help strengthen the hamstrings.

Using a resistance band during hip extension challenges the extensor muscles even more and improves focus control, making it an easier alternative to heavy weights.

How to do a resistance band hip extension:

Secure a resistance band to a door, squat rack, or anything similar. Step your right foot inside the loop.

With your left leg straight and stable, start to kick your right heel back while stretching the resistance back as far as you can.

As you move your right leg back, ensure that your knee is straight.

Return to the starting position, and repeat the exercise before switching sides.

Takeaway

The barbell hip thrust is an amazing glute toning exercise that’s suitable for all fitness levels. If you find it difficult and want an easier option, though, try out the aforementioned alternatives to achieve stronger, super-toned glutes.

No matter which exercise you choose, the key is to maintain proper form and technique to avoid injury and attain great results.

