5 Best Exercises to Work Your Inner Triceps

If you want to blow up your arms, inner triceps workouts need to be part of a regular workout regimen, as triceps make up about two-thirds of the upper mass.

The triceps are also responsible for movements, such as bending and extending the elbows. Therefore, triceps workouts are not only important for the aesthetics but also help in strengthening the muscles and building arm mobility.

Based on scientific evidence, an inner triceps workout is an important foundation for building muscle mass. There are several exercises for the inner triceps that can help in training and building muscle mass.

Exercises for Inner Triceps

Here's a look at five exercises for inner triceps:

1) Triceps Dips

Triceps dips tend to be a more advanced exercise for inner triceps, as you have to lift the complete bodyweight. That significantly increases the load and work of the triceps. If you're a beginner, start with more simple exercises to prevent straining your muscles.

How to do it?

Position yourself between the parallel bars, and angle your torso at a perpendicular position to the ground. Try to maintain this stance throughout the movement of the exercise.

With crossed ankles and bent knees, bring your body towards the ground till your elbows form 90 degrees. Make sure your elbows are tucked alongside your body and do not flare out.

Push your body towards the top position.

Repeat.

2) Dumbbell Triceps Extension

This inner triceps exercise help in building the muscle mass of the hands along with increasing the strength of the arms.

Additionally, the dumbbell triceps extension can help in building arm strength and sculpting your arms. This exercise can especially help in athletic activities, such as basketball, baseball, swimming, tennis,and so on.

How to do it?

Position yourself in a seated manner on the bench with a dumbbell in one hand. Raise one arm over the head with a dumbbell, and keep it next to your head. Twist the dumbbell so that it's facing towards the ground.

Gradually bring the barbell behind your head by bending your elbows. By engaging the triceps, bring the arm back to the overhead position. Repeat.

Swap sides and repeat.

3) Diamond Press Ups

It's one of the most basic inner triceps exercises but requires considerable strength and endurance in the body. The Diamond Press-up squarely emphasises the triceps and pecs. Besides working the triceps, this exercise can also help in building the strength and stability of the core.

How to do it?

Position your body in the standard plank position. Rather than keeping your arms at shoulder distance, bring them closer to each other at chest level. Keep your palms such that the thumbs and forefingers of both hands are touching each other. Make sure the glutes and core are tightened along with keeping the spine upright.

Slowly bring your body towards the ground, and pause.

Push your body back towards the initial position.

Repeat.

4) Lying Triceps Extension

This is also an effective inner triceps exercise that can help in building the strength of your muscles and stabilise the shoulder joints. The lying triceps extension can also increase the range of motion as well as work on the flexibility of the arms. You should include this inner triceps exercise in your workout regimen for a stronger upper body.

How to do it?

Lie flat on the bench with a straight posture. Start off by holding the dumbbells in both hands just behind the top of your head while keeping the elbows bent and alongside your ears.

Straighten your arms towards the ceiling, and angle your arms at 90 degrees to the body.

Bring the dumbbells to the centre position.

Repeat.

5) Close Grip Bench Press

The Bench Press tends to be an efficient exercise for targeting the core and chest with the triceps movement. However, a close grip Bench Press is a great exercise that works on your inner triceps from unique angles. It also helps in building greater strength and growth of the triceps.

How to do it?

Lie flat on the bench, and clutch the barbell through the overhand grip. Rather than positioning your hands far apart, keep them near each other. Hold the weight above the chest line with extended arms.

Slowly bring the barbell straight towards the chest, and pause for a couple of seconds.

Push the barbell back to the initial position.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

As vouched by many fitness enthusiasts, bigger triceps mean bigger upper arms. If you want well-developed upper arms and shoulders, you should definitely include the inner triceps exercises in your training circuit, and in no time you'll have well-rounded guns.

Besides well-developed arms, the aforementioned exercises can also help provide several other benefits. However, do these exercises with the proper technique to avoid injuries.

